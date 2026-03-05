Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The start of Evander's second season with FC Cincinnati was poised to be a another crack at a strong introduction to the team. An early season injury has been a bit of a speed bump in that process, but after joining the team just days before the start of the season in 2025, 2026 has been far calmer and more impactful for the two-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist.

Part of that has been getting settled in Cincinnati after a whirlwind of logistics and moving this time last year, when, in addition to taking the field for The Orange and Blue, the Brazilian attacking midfielder was also relocating his family cross country to their new home and getting familiar with both a new professional and personal environment.

FC Cincinnati continue their regular-season action this weekend when they take on Toronto FC at TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer on Apple TV. And while Evander - who is recovering from an injury he sustained on opening day just over two weeks ago - is still questionable for that match, the club will be celebrating its midfield star with a bobblehead giveaway; the first 10,000 fans at TQL Stadium on Sunday night will receive the statue depicting Evander in the new Seven Hills Kit.

The March 8 match also falls on International Women's Day, a marquee day during Women's History Month (March) which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world.

With the match coinciding with International Women's Day, Evander reflected on some of the important people in his career in an interview with FCCincinnati.com prior to the start of the 2026 season. He says, now a year into his move to Cincy but years into his professional career and adulthood, the women in his life stand out as influential, integral and inspirational to his success in Cincinnati and his professional journey overall.

"It's pretty simple. It's my wife, mom and sister. All three have been very special for me and my path overall but especially as I've gotten older," Evander said when asked of his off the field support system. "My mom and sister have been supporting me since I was kid, they've always been there for me. Then my wife, after I got older and into my career, we've been going through everything together. My career, my life, all the stuff that comes with what I do and soccer. Just everything, and she's always been there."

Evander's family has been an integral part of his professional path and has kept them extremely close as he's gotten older. As a youngster, his mother, Marcia, would support his home life while his father, Evandro, now serves as his agent. His sister, Emanuelly, now also manages his personal branding and public image.

His wife, Allanis, has moved with him across three continents and four cities and been the rock of his home life during all of it.

"It's not easy for partners and family, and she has always been there to support my life. My wife left everything she was doing, just to support me. She moves all over with me and is always supportive," Evander added on his wife's experience. "She is very special."

Evander and Allanis also welcomed a son, their first child, to the world just prior to his move to Cincinnati, somewhat complicating matters even further. Being a new parent is hard enough as it is, but with the travel and hours a professional athlete's schedule introduces only further complicates things and puts more strain on your partner. Tack all that onto the challenges of moving cross country at a moment's notice.

He says his wife had to take on even more of the childrearing load during the initial part of his move to Cincy, but that the addition of their first son into their family has thoroughly changed his outlook on life and made him only more appreciative of and for Allanis.

"It was very special. You suddenly just become a father. You're not prepared for that, but you have to learn day-by-day. You have to improve yourself as a person," Evander said of fatherhood. "But my wife has been helping me a lot. I am grateful for her because we're doing this together, and she makes it not as hard."

Now seeing the challenges of raising a son, Evander also says that the experience has made him appreciate what his mother and older sister did for him. It has also afforded him the opportunity to see them in a new light as they operate as both mom and sister, as well as grandparent and aunt.

On the field, with the benefit of the work of women in his life in full effect, Evander is now a year more settled and was able to start 2026 with the club through an entire preseason. So while yes, his injury on opening day has delayed his true start to the competitive season, the opportunity to spend an entire preseason building on the relationships he forged during the 2025 season has been beneficial to the club as a whole.

"Starting from the very first day is very different from just joining the group and not being part of the preseason," Evander said reflecting on the differences from 2025 to 2026. "So now is going to be different. For the second year, I'm going to be more able to help guys and be more connected with them, and that starts from the very beginning."

FC Cincinnati continue their regular-season action this weekend when they host Toronto FC at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in collecting the Evander bobblehead.

Evander is looking forward to a strong 2026 season and has high hopes for The Orange and Blue as this year.

"I want this season to be different for us, to end differently," Evander said. "I want this season to end as a winning season for us."







