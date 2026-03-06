Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Toronto FC in Return to TQL Stadium for Sunday Night Soccer

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati return to the Queen City with intentions of rebounding from a disappointing result last weekend on the road, and eyeing a top performance in a marquee game of the week.

For Sunday Night Soccer on Apple TV, Toronto FC comes to town with a new star in their midst and looking to turn the tide of their season. Kickoff is set for 7p.m. at TQL Stadium. Let's look at a few key factors to success that The Orange and Blue may need to come out on top in this season-opening clash!

Be Decisive

After a disappointing defeat on the road last week, FC Cincinnati is looking to build on that result as the young 2026 season continues to unfold. In that loss, where Minnesota United FC won 1-0, the primary concern from Head Coach Pat Noonan in the wake of the match was a lack of decisive play on their part, which limited the offense despite good positions.

"We had a lot of corners early on, and that was because we were in good spots," Noonan said of the match versus Minnesota and how they will look to improve. "It looked like we were indecisive, or just lacking creativity...I think we could have done more with some of the moments that we had."

At home two weeks ago, when The Orange and Blue hosted Atlanta United FC on opening day, FCC looked stronger on offense and were in the midst of a three-game stretch across competitions in which they outscored opponents 16 -0. Being more decisive on the ball in attacking moments this week against Toronto would be a strong start for the offense.

"(There were) a couple moments where I just don't think we identify whether we're crossing a ball, whether we're attacking one-v-one, whether we're rotating the ball. We just didn't get those moments right and when we did, they defended well," Noonan continued regarding the improvements they can make from the Minnesota match. "In a lot of moments where we were sloppy and we missed some really simple passes...so that was a factor."

Own the home field

A point of emphasis early this year, expressed by numerous players and coaches at FC Cincinnati, has been not just winning at home, but dominating.

After two seasons in which FCC have been disappointed with their home results, 2026 is the year they are looking to change that. Noonan has said that one way they are looking to do that is by not only utilizing the energy the home crowd at TQL Stadium provides, but also being the fuel for that energy.

"I think it's important for us to come out strong in the first 10 or 15 minutes and put on a real good showing," forward Tom Barlow said of how they can create a home-field advantage. "Show the fans that there's a desire to go out there and win and score goals. I think that the early fire gets the crowd into it and, hopefully, it gives us some momentum.

"It's about us starting early, coming off strong and kind of taking that momentum to continue throughout all 90 minutes," defender Miles Robinson added. "(Then) we have the fans supporting us, so that definitely helps to make sure we get all three points at home, which is definitely one of our goals this year - to get as many points as possible at home. And this is a game that we're definitely looking for three points."

FC Cincinnati has not conceded a goal at home this season and dominated both possession and the momentum of the game in their MLS season opener. After winning 13 home matches in 2023, FCC have failed to win double-digit home matches in MLS action in each of the past two seasons, winning 7 and 9 games, respectively. So dominating play at home has been a point of emphasis for success in 2026.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing everybody," Barlow continued. "That stadium is amazing when all the fans are there. So it should be a good one."

Keep an eye on the new guy

Toronto FC is in a bit of a refresh early this season as the club looks to shake off a stretch of five seasons without making the playoffs. To do that, TFC have splashed some cash this offseason. Most notably, the Reds have signed American forward Josh Sargent from Norwich City FC in the EFL Championship on what could be a league-record transfer.

Sargent was announced by TFC on Wednesday, and it is unclear how involved he will be in Sunday's match with FC Cincinnati, but if he does, he would be a significant addition to Toronto's attack. Sargent, 26, made over 150 appearances for Norwich and scored 56 goals in his four-and-a-half seasons there.

"Anytime there's a big signing and the club pays a lot of money, there's a lot of hype around it," Tom Barlow said Thursday ahead of the weekend match on how a splash signing impacts a match. "I think it's important to focus on yourself and the team and the objective of going out and getting the three points on the weekend. That's the most important thing."

Sargent and FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson have been teammates with the US Men's National Team on several occasions, featuring in the same match six times. The new TFC forward has scored five times in 29 appearances for the United States, whereas the Cincinnati center back has tallied three goals in 38 appearances.

"He likes to finish in the box, make runs in behind. He's a strong player, good in the air," Robinson said ahead of the match. "But we're just focusing on ourselves. Obviously it's a new look kind of Toronto team, but since it's so early in the year, we're just really trying to dominate at home."

"Our guys do a good job of worrying about ourselves and what we can do to help each other," Barlow added. "The most important thing is winning. So we just focus on what we can do to win, the game plan the coaches give us and just going out and executing."

FC Cincinnati kicks off with Toronto FC at 7p.m. for Sunday Night Soccer, the first marquee Apple TV match of 2026 featuring The Orange and Blue.







