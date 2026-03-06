Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Orlando City SC tomorrow in the 2026 Home Opener.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
