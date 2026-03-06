Availability Report: Trio Miss Home Opener

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Orlando City SC tomorrow in the 2026 Home Opener.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Andrés Perea and Alonso Martínez.

You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg







Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.