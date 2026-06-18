New York City FC Midfielder James Sands Returns from Loan and Signs Contract Extension with the Club

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced today that Homegrown Midfielder James Sands has returned to the Club from loan with German side FC St. Pauli and has signed a contract extension through the 2029/2030 season with an option for 2030/2031.

The American made his first appearance and start for FC St. Pauli against Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 and has since went on to make 35 appearances across all competitions over a season-and-a-half with the Keizkickers, recording one goal and one assist.

This past season, Sands helped St. Pauli reach the Quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal, starting in all four of the Club's matches in the tournament and providing an assist in St. Pauli's Second Round home win over TSG Hoffenheim.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome James back to New York City," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "James has been an important part of this Club's history, has proven himself in this League, and now brings top European experience. As we continue to build our core roster, James will be a vital member of our group moving forward."

Since making his debut with the 'Boys in Blue' in 2017, the Homegrown has made 143 appearances, scored one goal and tallied five assists across all competitions with New York City.

"I'm really excited to be back with the Club," said Midfielder James Sands. "New York City FC has been an important part of my career at every stage. Whether that was developing as a young player in the Academy, becoming a Homegrown, establishing myself in the First Team, and even giving me these opportunities to develop in Europe, New York City has been with me every step of the way. Now it's my turn to give the best years of my career back to the Club. From day one, I've had a great connection with the fans, and I'm looking forward to keeping that going."

A key figure for New York City FC, Sands became the Club's first Homegrown signing in 2017 and the first Homegrown player to join New York City FC's Century Club after making 100 appearances. The Midfielder also played an important role in the 'Boys in Blue' 2021 MLS Cup-winning campaign, starting all four playoff matches, including MLS Cup.

Transaction: New York City FC Midfielder James Sands returns to the Club from loan and signs a contract extension through the 2029/2030 season with an option for 2030/2031.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2026

New York City FC Midfielder James Sands Returns from Loan and Signs Contract Extension with the Club - New York City FC

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