Rapids Eye Consecutive Home Wins in Matchup against LA Galaxy

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (1-1-0, 3 points, 11th West) will remain home for their next contest as they face the LA Galaxy (1-0-1, 4 points, 5th West) on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

In their home opener, the Rapids came out of the gate hot and put on a show for the Colorado faithful. Following a loss in their season opener against the Seattle Sounders, Colorado bounced back in their most recent contest against the Portland Timbers last weekend. Starting off the match was midfielder Hamzat Ojediran, who sent in a shot from approximately 35 yards out that took a deflection off a Portland defender and found the back of the net. Following the opener, the Rapids continued their dominance and controlled possession throughout the match. That dominance led to the club doubling their lead in the 53rd minute off the head of 18-year-old Lucas Herrington, who sealed the 2-0 victory for his club and the home crowd.

Last weekend's match saw multiple firsts from Rapids' newcomers that joined the club this past offseason. Head Coach Matt Wells recorded his first victory since being appointed as the club' s head coach. Additionally, offseason acquisitions Ojediran and Herrington both logged their first goals for the club. Herrington's performance against Portland earned him his first "Team of the Matchday" honor from MLS, being named to the starting eleven of the weekly group.

On the other end of Saturday's Western Conference clash is a Galaxy side that has excelled so far through the young MLS season. LA posted a draw in their season opener against NYCFC and followed that with a convincing victory against Charlotte FC last weekend, 3-0. The club also advanced past the first round of this year's Concacaf Champions Cup, defeating Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito 1-1 on aggregate last month.

These two MLS original clubs split the season series last year, with each squad getting a victory on their home turf. At DSGP last season, the Rapids shut out the Galaxy 2-0 with Nico Hansen earning the clean sheet at home. The Galaxy have had the edge over Colorado in the all-time regular season series between the two clubs, but Colorado has the advantage in their matchups against LA at home, posting a 22-14-7 record.

Matchup History:

Regular Season Record against LA: 33-41-13 | Home: 22-14-7 | Away: 11-17-6

Last Regular Season Meeting: August 23, 2025: 3-0 loss in LA.

Milestones to Watch:

Rafael Navarro

Navarro is one goal shy of tying Dominique Badji for eighth place on the club's all-time goals list. With two more goals, he would claim sole possession of eighth place.

Keegan Rosenberry

Rosenberry continues to climb the club's all-time minutes list, ranking third in Rapids history with 16,041 minutes played. He is 1,099 minutes shy of Drew Moor for second place, trailing only Moor (17,140) and Pablo Mastroeni (18,669).

Zack Steffen

Steffen continues to climb the Rapids' all-time goalkeeping charts. He ranks seventh in club history with 57 appearances, nine shy of Marcus Hahnemann for sixth. Steffen has also recorded 11 clean sheets, sitting two away from tying Hahnemann (13) for eighth-most in club history. He also stands eighth on the club's all-time saves list with 219, after recently surpassing Scott Garlick (211).

Team Connections:

Rapids defender Reggie Cannon and LA Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo played alongside each other at FC Dallas in nine matches together in 2019.

Rapids defender Reggie Cannon and LA Galaxy defender John Nelson played alongside each other at FC Dallas in 10 matches together from 2019-20.

Rapids forward Rafael Navarro and LA Galaxy forward Matheus Nascimento played alongside each other at Botafogo in 13 matches together from 2020-21.

Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen and midfielder Erik Thommy shared the field in 17 matches while teammates at F95 in 2019.

Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney made nine starts for the Rapids in 2007, his lone season with the club after being acquired via trade with FC Dallas.

Galaxy assistant coach Jason Bent made 51 appearances, scored two goals and delivered four assists for the Rapids from 1998-00.

Galaxy Head Athletic Trainer Cesar Roldan, served as the head athletic trainer for the Rapids from 2016-18.

Galaxy Academy Director Tyson Wahl made four starts for the Rapids in 2012, his lone season with the club after being acquired via trade with CF Montréal.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.