FC Cincinnati Sign Evan Louro to Contract Extension

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have signed goalkeeper Evan Louro to a contract extension that will run through June 2027, with an option through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season, the club announced today.

Louro, 30, signs his second contract extension with FC Cincinnati. The former USL Goalkeeper of the Year with Tampa Bay Rowdies is amidst his fifth season with the Orange and Blue.

"We are proud to have Evan continue with the club," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "Since his arrival, his professionalism, personality, and ability have made him an important player for our team and our culture. He has earned this and we are very happy for him and his family."

Louro has made nine appearances for FC Cincinnati in all competitions, securing two clean sheets. He made four consecutive starts for the club last fall in place of an injured Roman Celentano, where he secured his first MLS clean sheet against his youth Homegrown club - the New York Red Bulls - in a 1-0 win at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey. The Orange and Blue went 3-0-1 in those four starts.

"I'm grateful to sign a new contract and stay in Cincinnati," said Louro. "This is my family's home, and I'll give everything I have for this team, these fans, and this city."

The South River, New Jersey native's first MLS start also came against his boyhood club and the Red Bulls, where he saved a penalty kick at TQL Stadium. Louro has additionally made 16 appearances for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

Louro joined the Orange and Blue in August 2022 from the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship. He played for two seasons with the Rowdies, winning Goalkeeper of the Year and the Golden Glove Award in 2021 and he helped lead the Rowdies to back-to-back USL Championship Final appearances.

TRANSACTION: On March 6, 2026, FC Cincinnati sign Evan Louro to a contract extension through June 2027, with an option through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.