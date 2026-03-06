LA Galaxy Travel to Colorado to Face the Rapids on Saturday March 7
Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will embark on their first MLS road trip of the 2026 season to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV). The matchup kicks off a demanding stretch of five games in sixteen days for LA, including three contests away from home in the month of March.
LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids
In 87 all-time regular season matches played against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 41-33-13 record, and a 14-22-7 record in 43 matches on the road. In their most recent matchup last August, LA earned a 3-0 home win with goals from Harbor Miller, Elijah Wynder, and Gabriel Pec, with Miki Yamane contributing two assists. In the Galaxy's previous trip to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in June 2025, Colorado came away with a 2-0 victory.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
The Galaxy enter Saturday's match against Colorado unbeaten to start the season (1-0-3 across all competitions), most recently earning a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Feb. 28 behind a brace from João Klauss and the first goal of the year from midfielder Lucas Sanabria. Klauss currently sits atop the MLS Golden Boot race with three goals in his first two appearances for the Galaxy, while LA's defense has yet to concede in league play and has allowed only two shots on target through the opening two matches. Internationally, LA recently secured a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 after advancing past Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito, setting up a matchup with Jamaican club Mount Pleasant with the first leg beginning on March 11.
