LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring Line Friends' Beloved Character Brown to Los Angeles

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced it has joined forces with IPX in a new strategic partnership that brings the iconic LINE FRIENDS character BROWN to the heart of Los Angeles. The collaboration, set to run throughout the 2026 MLS season, merges the world of global pop culture with the passion and energy of one of soccer's most dynamic clubs and fanbase.

In celebration of LINE FRIENDS' 15th anniversary, BROWN will make his first-ever appearance with LAFC, stepping out of the screen and into real life to celebrate with the Black & Gold. BROWN's debut will take place at LAFC's March 7 match against FC Dallas at BMO Stadium, where he will serve as the match's honorary falconer and participate in pre-match fan experiences, including hugs and photo opportunities.

As one of the most recognizable character brands in the world, LINE FRIENDS' BROWN brings a playful, cross-generational appeal that aligns with LAFC's commitment to culture, creativity, and community.

"BROWN has always been about connection, emotion, and shared moments," said Kyung Seok Cho, Director of IPX Original IP. "As we celebrate LINE FRIENDS' 15th anniversary, bringing BROWN to Los Angeles and partnering with LAFC allows us to meet fans where culture and passion intersect. Seeing BROWN step into the energy of matchday at BMO Stadium is a powerful way to bring our characters to life and create unforgettable experiences for fans."

"Los Angeles is a global city, and LAFC has always been at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and Owner. "Partnering with IPX and welcoming BROWN to BMO Stadium allows us to connect with fans in a fresh and unexpected way while celebrating a global icon."

Since his debut, BROWN has become a worldwide phenomenon, resonating with fans across Asia, the United States, and beyond through animation, retail, gaming, and experiential activations. His visit to LAFC represents a natural expansion into live sports and fan-first experiences, creating moments that transcend the match itself.

