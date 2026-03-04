Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration to Transform Skyline Park into the Premier Summer Destination

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids and the Downtown Denver Partnership announced today the launch of the Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration, an immersive fan zone experience designed to be the ultimate destination for the Colorado soccer community.

Set to kick off this June, the Soccer Celebration will serve as fan central for supporters across the Rocky Mountain region, uniting the local community with the global game. The heart of this summer's activations will be located at Skyline Park Block 1, situated on Arapahoe Street between 15th and 16th Street in downtown Denver. The Rapids will also host live viewings of every FIFA World Cup 26™ match on two large outdoor screens.

"We are thrilled to establish the Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration as the heartbeat of the soccer community this year," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer Haley Durmer. "Our goal is to provide a world-class fan zone that captures the passion for the beautiful game. Soccer Celebration will be an unforgettable experience for all."

This all-encompassing experience will transform Skyline Park Block 1 into a vibrant soccer oasis, featuring diverse local food vendors, retail specials, and surprise guests including Rapids legends and local celebrities. With the VISA Street Soccer Park and Bank of America Fields available for drop-in play and both youth and adult programming led by Street Soccer USA, a national nonprofit that builds community through soccer, the venue offers complete immersion into the sport for fans of all ages.

While Major League Soccer pauses play during the tournament, the Rapids will remain at the forefront of the sport, hosting the largest soccer celebration in the city. Whether cheering on the red, white, and blue or following international powerhouses, the Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration will witness every moment of the summer's global action.

"Hosting the Colorado Rapids Soccer Celebration in the heart of Downtown Denver is an incredible catalyst for summer activity," said Kourtny Garrett, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. "Downtown is ready and excited to be the hub for a premier soccer experience this summer, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome fans, champion our businesses, and celebrate the sport."

As the world's largest sporting event arrives in the United States, the Colorado Rapids' ultimate fan zone will elevate the premier soccer experience. The multi-week event is designed to bring fans together to celebrate the global game in a festive, family-friendly environment with a full slate of entertainment.







