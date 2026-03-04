The Heartbeat of Miami Comes Alive: Introducing Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF's New World-Class Home

Published on March 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nu Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF

A new era in fútbol pulses through Miami today as Nu, one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms with 131 million customers, and Inter Miami CF, the reigning MLS Cup champion, announced a landmark multiyear partnership establishing Nu as a Main Partner of Inter Miami CF. The agreement comes at a pivotal moment for both organizations, as Nu accelerates its international expansion into the United States and Inter Miami CF builds on its position as one of the fastest-growing and most influential clubs in the sport.

As a cornerstone of the agreement, Inter Miami CF's new state-of-the-art home stadium at Miami Freedom Park will officially be named Nu Stadium, positioning the digital financial services leader at the heart of one of the most ambitious sports and entertainment developments currently underway in the United States, set to open on April 4, 2026. Designed for year-round enjoyment, the 26,700-seat stadium will serve as the home of Inter Miami CF while also hosting concerts of various sizes, corporate and private events, and a wide range of additional sporting events including friendly and competitive matches. Nu and Inter Miami CF will create immersive experiences for fans and customers through curated programming and exclusive access.

For Nu, the partnership marks a significant milestone in its international growth strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to the United States. The agreement follows Nu's filing for a U.S. federal bank charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in September 2025 and its receipt of conditional approval 121 days later. For Inter Miami CF, this milestone builds on the club's on-the-pitch success behind the performance of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Leo Messi, elite international talent such as Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame, and rising homegrown stars such as Noah Allen and Ian Fray,  while cementing its status as a global powerhouse. With Nu Stadium at its center, the collaboration reflects the growing intersection of finance, technology and culture in shaping the future of global sport.

"This long-term partnership represents a strategic alignment with an international sports franchise that shares our ambition and global mindset. Nu Stadium will anchor our brand in the United States, allowing us to engage with a diverse, international community as we build the most influential consumer technology platform in the world," said Cristina Junqueira, Co-founder, and CEO of Nu's emerging U.S. business.

"Inter Miami was built to set new standards and redefine what's possible in fútbol. That's why we pursue greatness on the pitch by signing the best players in the world, and just as importantly, we hold ourselves to that same standard when choosing the partners who help bring our vision to life," said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami CF Managing Owner. "Nu is exactly the partner we look for - driven by the same disruptor mindset and global ambition that define Inter Miami. Together, we are proud to welcome our fans to Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park very soon, a special place they can call home where they can feel connected, inspired, and part of something truly extraordinary."

"Miami has always been a place where people come with big dreams and from the very beginning, we wanted this Club to reflect that spirit," said Inter Miami Co-Owner, David Beckham.  "Opening our new stadium is a  really special  moment on our journey - a place for fans across South Florida and for people from around the world who feel connected to our Club to watch us play. Nu Stadium will be a home for the Inter Miami family and a place that reminds everyone who visits of the Freedom to Dream." 

Beyond the stadium naming rights, the agreement includes a broad portfolio of premium assets. Notably, Nu's logo will appear on the back of Inter Miami CF's jersey - one of the most-sold jerseys in global fútbol  - as part of a newly introduced league asset debuting in August 2026.

Nu Era

The landmark partnership was celebrated on the night of March 3 as Nu Stadium came alive, illuminated with a pink heartbeat representing Inter Miami CF, threaded with purple veins symbolizing Nu, as a vivid reminder that the Club's new home is not just steel and concrete, but a living, breathing part of the city. In addition, a drone show lit up Miami, marking the first heartbeat ahead of the April 4 Home Opener, when Inter Miami fans' energy will bring the stadium fully to life.

We're Home

Nu will also anchor two signature spaces within Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park: Nu Club, a 770-person premium hospitality lounge featuring a glass tunnel view of players as they walk from the locker rooms to the pitch, and the Nu Plaza, a dynamic community hub designed to host branded gathering spaces, a large screen and seating areas, creating a dynamic public space at the center of the district.

With Nu Stadium set to open its doors, the heartbeat of Miami comes alive. As Nu Stadium pulses with energy and anticipation, fans can be part of the moment, securing their tickets for Nu Stadium's inaugural season and the April 4 home opener by getting a Season Ticket Membership at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp. Visit www.NuStadium.com and follow @nustadium on IG for information about your new home!

