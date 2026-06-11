Three New York City FC Players to Participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is delighted to have three First Team players representing their country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Their inclusion marks the culmination of years of hard work, and we are proud to celebrate them as they take this next step in their international careers. Before the tournament begins, here's a chance to learn more about the trio.

Matt Freese - The goalkeeper was born in Wayne, Pennsylvania, and moved to New York City FC in 2023 from the Philadelphia Union.

Quickly establishing himself as the Club's first-choice goalkeeper, he celebrated his United States Men's National Team debut a little over one year ago on June 7, 2025 against Turkiye. He has become a key figure in Mauricio Pochettino's plans, earning 15 caps to date.

Aiden O'Neill - A talented midfielder, O'Neill was born in Brisbane but started his football career in England with Burnley. Returning to his homeland in 2020 to join Melbourne City, a successful spell there saw him claim three A-League titles. That form earned him a move to Standard Liege in Belgium in 2023, where he was later appointed club captain. It was in that same year that he made his full debut for the Socceroos in a 3-1 win against Ecuador.

He has since gone on to earn 31 caps for his country and featured prominently during Australia's qualification campaign. Arriving in New York City last year, O'Neill has quickly garnered a reputation for tough tackling and composure on the ball.

Kai Trewin - A native of New South Wales, Trewin made his professional debut for the Brisbane Roar in March 2020.

Four years and over 100 appearances followed before Trewin moved to Melbourne City. A two-year stay in Victoria's capital preceded a move to the Big Apple with New York City FC, where Trewin has quickly established a reputation as a versatile player capable of playing in the heart of defense or midfield with quality and composure.

A relatively new addition to the Socceroos squad, he made his debut in November last year and has since picked up six caps for his country.

How They Got Here

As one of three hosts of the tournament, the United States were guaranteed a place in the tournament.

As for Australia, they participated in the Asian section of World Cup Qualifiers. Drawn in a group alongside Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Bahrain, the Socceroos finished second in qualifying.

A tricky start to qualifying saw Australia record one point in their opening two games against Bahrain and Indonesia. Things picked up with a win against China in their next game, before an important 1-1 draw against group leaders Japan. Their biggest win in qualifying came against Indonesia in March last year - a 5-1 win in Sydney that allowed the Socceroos to take a big step toward a place in the tournament.

Needing a win against Saudi Arabia in their last game to be guaranteed a spot in the World Cup, goals from Connor Metcalfe and Mitchell Duke gave them a huge 2-1 win.

Group Stage Schedule

Matt Freese, Aiden O'Neill, and Kai Trewin will all compete in Group D for their respective countries on football's biggest stage.

Australia - Group D Schedule

June 14 - vs. Türkiye (Vancouver Stadium) - 12:00 AM ET

June 19 - vs. USA (Seattle Stadium) - 3:00 PM ET

June 25 - vs. Paraguay (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium) - 10:00 PM ET

United States - Group D Schedule

June 12 - vs. Paraguay (Los Angeles Stadium) - 9:00 PM ET

June 19 - vs. Australia (Seattle Stadium) - 3:00 PM ET

June 25 - vs. Türkiye (Los Angeles Stadium) - 10:00 PM ET

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What It Means

"You have a finite amount of time that you can theoretically be in a World Cup, and the chances that my cycle is going to be hosted in America, Mexico and Canada is so much more than a dream come true to be part of that on home soil. The Club would like to put on record its congratulations to the players and wish them the best of luck during the tournament." - Matt Freese on what it means to play for the United States.

"To represent your country on the biggest stage is something that I definitely don't take for granted. It means a lot to myself and to my friends and family." - Aiden O'Neill on being selected by Australia for the World Cup.

"Obviously you dream of it as a little kid, but until you get into that moment and have a memory like that, I don't think there's anything that can really come close to it or any dream that can come close to it." - Kai Trewin on representing Australia.

Soccer Celebration in New York City

Join New York City FC for a summer of programming celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026™, headlined by City Corner, the Club's dedicated fan experience at the NYNJ World Cup 26 Fan Zone Queens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from June 11th to 27th.

In addition to City Corner, New York City FC will participate in a series of World Cup-related events across the region, creating opportunities for fans throughout New York and New Jersey to connect with their local club during the summer.

Click here for the programming calendar & more information!

Throughout the World Cup, stay tuned to @newyorkcityfc on social media for the latest updates, content, and highlights as we support our Boys in Blue throughout the tournament.

Everyone at the Club wishes Matt, Aiden, and Kai all the best at the FIFA World Cup 2026™!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.