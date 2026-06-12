New York City FC Defender Mitja Ilenič Returns to the Club After Loan

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced today that Defender Mitja Ilenič has returned to the Club after a loan with Polish side Raków Częstochowa.

After joining Raków Częstochowa in January of 2026, the 21-year-old made six appearances across three competitions with the Club.

The Defender was also part of the starting lineup in Raków Częstochowa's 2-1 win over Avia Świdnik in the Quarterfinals of the STS Polish Cup, helping the Club advance to the Semifinals of the competition.

"We are excited to welcome Mitja back," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "The additional experience gained during his loan will be valuable, in addition to the depth he provides to our backline. We look forward to having Mitja back with the Club."

Across his previous three seasons with New York City, Ilenič made 75 appearances, including 45 starts, while recording three goals and five assists across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue.'

Transaction: New York City FC Defender Mitja Ilenič Returns to the Club After Loan







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