Late Goal Dooms FC Cincinnati
Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati suffered its first home loss of the year, falling to Toronto FC, 1-0, Sunday night at TQL Stadium.
The Orange and Blue (1-2-0, 3 points) lost a second consecutive 1-0 result as Toronto (1-2-0, 3 points) picked up their first win of the season.
Dániel Sallói's 86th-minute, go-ahead score represented Toronto FC's game-winning goal.
FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium this Thursday, March 12 for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Mexican club Tigres UANL. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Date: March 8, 2026
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)
Kickoff: 7:12 p.m. ET
Weather: 58 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 0-0-0
TOR: 0-1-1
CIN - None
TOR - Dániel Sallói (Laryea) 86'
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez (Kenji Mboma Dem 90'), Gilberto Flores (Teenage Hadebe 86'), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Kyle Smith 87'), Ender Echenique (Evander 74'), Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Gerardo Valenzuela (Samuel Gidi 63'), Tom Barlow (Ayoub Jabbari 63'), Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Tah Brian Anunga
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
TOR: Luka Gavran, Benjamín Kuscevic, Zane Monlouis, Walker Zimmerman (Lazar Stefanovic 73'), Richie Laryea, Jose Cifuentes, Jonathan Osorio (C), Raheem Edwards (Derrick Etienne Jr. 65'), Dániel Sallói, Djordje Mihailovic (Alonso Coello 90'+1), Emilio Aristizábal (Deandre Kerr 73')
Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough, Kosi Thompson, Kobe Franklin, Markus Cimermancic, Malik Henry
Head Coach: Robin Fraser
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR
Shots: 15 / 10
Shots on Goal: 2 / 7
Saves: 6 / 2
Corner Kicks: 8 / 7
Fouls: 14 / 11
Offside: 1 / 0
Possession: 56 / 44
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Ender Echenique (Yellow Card) 15' TOR - Benjamín Kuscevic (Yellow Card) 25' TOR - Jose Cifuentes (Yellow Card) 73' CIN - Nick Hagglund (Yellow Card) 81'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
Ast. Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel
Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez VAR: David Barrie AVAR: Joshua Patlak
