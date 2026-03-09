Late Goal Dooms FC Cincinnati

Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati suffered its first home loss of the year, falling to Toronto FC, 1-0, Sunday night at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue (1-2-0, 3 points) lost a second consecutive 1-0 result as Toronto (1-2-0, 3 points) picked up their first win of the season.

Dániel Sallói's 86th-minute, go-ahead score represented Toronto FC's game-winning goal.

FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium this Thursday, March 12 for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against Mexican club Tigres UANL. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Date: March 8, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:12 p.m. ET

Weather: 58 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-0-0

TOR: 0-1-1

CIN - None

TOR - Dániel Sallói (Laryea) 86'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez (Kenji Mboma Dem 90'), Gilberto Flores (Teenage Hadebe 86'), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund (Kyle Smith 87'), Ender Echenique (Evander 74'), Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Gerardo Valenzuela (Samuel Gidi 63'), Tom Barlow (Ayoub Jabbari 63'), Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

TOR: Luka Gavran, Benjamín Kuscevic, Zane Monlouis, Walker Zimmerman (Lazar Stefanovic 73'), Richie Laryea, Jose Cifuentes, Jonathan Osorio (C), Raheem Edwards (Derrick Etienne Jr. 65'), Dániel Sallói, Djordje Mihailovic (Alonso Coello 90'+1), Emilio Aristizábal (Deandre Kerr 73')

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough, Kosi Thompson, Kobe Franklin, Markus Cimermancic, Malik Henry

Head Coach: Robin Fraser

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR

Shots: 15 / 10

Shots on Goal: 2 / 7

Saves: 6 / 2

Corner Kicks: 8 / 7

Fouls: 14 / 11

Offside: 1 / 0

Possession: 56 / 44

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Ender Echenique (Yellow Card) 15' TOR - Benjamín Kuscevic (Yellow Card) 25' TOR - Jose Cifuentes (Yellow Card) 73' CIN - Nick Hagglund (Yellow Card) 81'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Ast. Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel

