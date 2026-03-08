LAFC Extends Unbeaten Start to 2026 with 1-0 Home Win over FC Dallas

LAFC maintained its perfect start to the 2026 MLS season with a 1-0 home win over FC Dallas on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. David Martínez scored the game's only goal in the 56th minute, firing a left-footed shot just inside the post from 25 yards out, helping the club improve to 3-0-0 in MLS this season.

LAFC is one of four MLS clubs to open the season with nine points from its first three games and one of three to do so without conceding a goal. Including the Concacaf Champions Cup, LAFC is 5-0-0 in 2026, outsourcing opponents 13-1 in that time.

Following a scoreless opening half, LAFC would go in front just before the hour-mark when Martínez scored his second league goal of the season and third in all competitions. The Venezuelan international, who turned 20 one month ago, collected a pass from Stephen Eustáquio and took one touch to get the ball onto his left foot before quickly firing a shot past the dive of FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi, making the score 1-0 for the home side.

Martínez's goal would be enough as Hugo Lloris made a season-high five saves, including a diving stop on Petar Musa late in second-half stoppage time to preserve the victory and shutout.

The Black & Gold will be back in action at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, March 10, when the club hosts Alajuelense in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. That game kicks off at 8 p.m. PT and can be seen live on FS2, TUDN, OneSoccer, and ConcacafGO. The club returns to MLS play on Saturday, March 14, when it hosts St. Louis CITY at 7:30 p.m PT.

NOTES:

With the win, LAFC is now 3-0-0 for nine points. The club is tied with San Diego, San Jose, and Vancouver for first place in MLS with all four winning each of their first three games.

LAFC, as well as San Diego and San Jose have won each of their first three contests without conceding a goal.

This is the first time in LAFC history that the club has opened the MLS season with three consecutive victories.

All-time, LAFC is now 8-4-3 against FC Dallas in all competitions, including a 7-0-1 record in Los Angeles.

David Martínez scored the game's only goal in the 56th minute, giving him three in all competitions and a team-best two in MLS play.

Both of Martínez's league goals have been game-winners for LAFC. He also scored the winner in the season-opening victory over Inter Miami on February 21.

Stephen Eustáquio was credited with the assist on Martínez's goal. That was his second assist of the season, leaving him tied with Denis Bouanga for second on the team, one behind Son Heung-Min for the team lead.

He now has a goal or an assist in all three league games that he has played for LAFC.

Hugo Lloris made five saves for his third clean sheet of the season. He now has 26 shutouts in 68 regular-season games for LAFC.

LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos has used the same starting lineup for all three of the club's league games this season. Additionally, Tyler Boyd and Mathieu Choinière have each appeared in all three games as a substitute.

Amin Boudri made his home MLS debut, coming on for Timothy Tillman in the 73rd minute.







