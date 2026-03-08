FC Dallas Falls, 1-0, at LAFC

Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







LOS ANGELES - FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) fell 1-0 to LAFC (3-0-0, 9 points) Saturday night from BMO Stadium. Dallas' record at BMO Stadium versus LAFC now stands at 0-7-1.

VALIENTE STARTS

Attacking midfielder Joaquín Valiente made his first FC Dallas start since joining the club this offseason. The Uruguayan debuted in the 62nd minute of Dallas' last match against Nashville SC. He signed on Feb. 13 from Defensor Sporting Club after spending the 2025 season with Barcelona SC.

GET AFTER THAT DEBUT

Ricky Louis, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, made his Major League Soccer debut tonight in the 72nd minute. Louis featured for Dallas in the 2026 preseason and appeared on the matchday roster in Matchday 1 for the Hoops.

COLLODI THE HOMEGROWN

Homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi recorded four saves tonight. He has started every match in 2026 and became the club's first Homegrown goalkeeper to start three consecutive matches since 2019.

THE PIPELINE CONTINUES

North Texas SC goalkeeper Eryk Dymora was called up on a short-term loan agreement for the first time this season. Dymora made his debut with NTSC last Sunday at Real Monarchs in MLS NEXT Pro. He becomes the third keeper from North Texas SC to step up on a short-term call up, with the previous two being Michael Webber (2023) and JT Harms (2025).

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, March 10, from 7-9 p.m. on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' match versus LAFC. FC Dallas teamed up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a new, World Cup-focused show. Episode three is currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium to take on San Diego FC on Anime Night presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, March 14. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Hear the match on the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I'm extremely proud of my guys. We deserved something from the game, but it comes down to moments. They had one more key moment than we did and they scored from a quality chance, and Lloris made some huge saves for them. I liked the way we executed the game plan. We were front-footed and did everything I asked. I'm happy with how we went about the game. I think our fans should be proud of the direction we're heading. The guys in the locker room know they can play with anybody, and we're gaining ground. We may have had a few moments in front of goal that we could have finished, but I have no complaints. I don't like to lose, but we were the aggressors and really controlled the game."

On the positives...

"LAFC is a really quality side, and they have the kind of talent this league has been watching for a few years. I've seen a lot of teams come here and not do what we did tonight. We were never on our heels; the crowd was into it, and it felt like a long night, but the game flew by for me because I didn't want it to end. I felt like we were knocking on the door. Our guys looked like they were enjoying themselves, fighting hard, and believing in what we were doing. The positives are all over the place. We're better than being held out of scoring for two games. We created chances, and I really like the team's performance, how we're training, and how we approach games like this. We can play with anybody in this league, and I know these guys know it too. I expect huge growth from this game going into next weekend."

Midfielder Joaquín Valiente

On the match today...

"We felt good and felt like we were the protagonists in the game. We created some clear chances, but unfortunately, they didn't go into the net. Despite the loss, which wasn't what we came here for, I'm pleased with the effort and attitude the team showed. Today's loss hurts because no one likes to lose, but we're going to prepare the best we can for the upcoming home games. We'll give our best and give 100 percent because we have a very good team."

Midfielder Ricky Louis

On making his MLS debut...

"Oh, it feels great. Unfortunately we got the loss, but it was still an amazing experience. I'm thankful to the coaching staff for letting me be on the field. All glory to God. Just being there, training hard and learning, shows that hard work pays off. I've dreamed of this since I was a kid, so I'm happy my debut finally happened. It's all about working hard, keeping focused, and hoping for the best."







Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.