Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Road Win Saturday Evning in St. Louis

Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his first goal of the season as Sounders FC (2-1-0, 6 points) defeated St. Louis CITY SC (0-2-1, 1 point) 1-0 on Saturday evening at Energizer Park. After coming on as a first-half injury substitute, Kossa-Rienzi scored the game's lone goal minutes after halftime, courtesy of Jesús Ferreira's team-leading third assist of 2026. Andrew Thomas recorded his second shutout of the season, as the Rave Green took three points at CITY SC in the second of a five-match early-season road stretch. Brian Schmetzer's side turns its attention to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup action, with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking place on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN). The team then returns to MLS play with a road trip to the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, March 15 at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With its first road win of the 2026 season, Sounders FC now has six points through three games to start the campaign (2-1-0).

The Rave Green are now 6-1-0 against St. Louis dating back to 2023 when CITY SC joined the league.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi's goal in the 47th minute was his first of the season. The University of Washington product signed with Seattle in March of last year and went on to score three goals in all competitions to go along with three assists.

Jesús Ferreira assisted Kossa-Rienzi's goal, his team-leading third of the season. Ferreira had 12 assists in all competitions last year, tied for second on the team.

Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas recorded his second shutout in three games to open the 2026 season. The Stanford product has five career clean sheets in MLS regular-season action.

Brian Schmetzer made one change to the lineup from last week's match against Real Salt Lake, with Snyder Brunell replacing Paul Rothrock, who was out with an injury.

It was the first start of the season for Brunell, who appeared in both of Seattle's previous matches in 2026 as a substitute. The midfielder signed with the First Team in July of last year, making eight appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals.

Seattle now turns its attention to 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup action, with the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking place on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place (7:00 p.m. PT / FS2, TUDN). The team then returns to MLS play with a road trip to the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, March 15 at PayPal Park (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - St. Louis CITY SC 0

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Venue: Energizer Park

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistants: Logan Brown, Rhett Hammil

Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Jorge González

Attendance: 22,423

Weather: Cloudy and 45 degrees

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Jesús Ferreira) 47'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

STL - Chris Durkin (caution) 33'

SEA - Alex Roldan (caution) 44'

SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 74'

SEA - Paul Arriola (caution) 81'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 23'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Hassani Dotson; Snyder Brunell (Cody Baker 85'), Albert Rusnák (Nikola Petković 85'), Jesús Ferreira (Paul Arriola 64'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 64')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Max Anchor, Georgi Minoungou, Yu Tsukanome

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 7

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 5

St. Louis CITY SC - Roman Bürki - Captain; Jannes Orozco, Timo Baumgartl, David Polvara, Cedric Teuchert (Samuel Córdova 57'); Chris Durkin, Conrad Wallem (Joakim Nilsson Sang-bin 88'), Simon Becher (Brendan McSorley 78'); Rasmus Santos, Marcel Hartel, Rasmus Alm

Substitutes not used: Benjamin Lundt, Lucas MacNaughton, Miguel Perez, Mykhi Joyner, Célio Pompeu, Mamadou Fall

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 13

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 3

- SOUNDERS FC -

