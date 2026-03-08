'caps Unbeaten Through First Five Matches Across All Competitions
Published on March 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
PORTLAND, OR - Vancouver Whitecaps FC put in another dominant performance at Providence Park, rampaging their way to a 4-1 victory over rivals Portland Timbers.
Sebastian Berhalter was once again key to the result, as he dictated play while notching a goal and assist.
Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made one change to his starting XI from the Blue and White's last match. Tate Johnson came in for Mathías Laborda at left back.
The first chance came for the Timbers. Deep in the danger area, forward Kevin Kelsy cracked a behind-the-back flick that flashed across goal to Alexander Aravena - his 15-yard attempt swerved wide of the far post.
The Blue and White weren't fazed. Instead, Sørensen's side turned up the pressure for the opening strike that occurred after a series of imperious passes.
First, Jeevan Badwal slid in to strip the ball on the far touch line and sent it back to the top of the box for Édier Ocampo, who drew defenders closer with a juke. His diagonal cross found the onrushing Berhalter. The American international put a looping through ball that perfectly dipped for Brian White.
A split second later, White slid and lunged for glory off his right boot past Timbers 'keeper James Pantemis. A jaw-dropping effort in the 21st minute - just another day at the office for the recently crowned second all-time scorer in club history.
Whitecaps FC centre back Tristan Blackmon collected the insurance marker with a gritty effort that drew a gasp from the crowd in the 49th minute.
A Berhalter free kick dropped for Blackmon at the far post, who ably volleyed off the woodwork. Suddenly, the ball reared back at a high angle - into Blackmon's nose - and then rolled into the net for 2-0 over a fallen Pantemis.
The 'Caps added a third goal with AZ bolting down the left wing. He skipped past one challenge and laid it off for a Berhalter belter. The architect of the first two goals flexed his muscles for a powerful drive to put the cherry on top at Providence Park.
At the other end, Takaoka's shutout streak ended when Timbers Homegrown youngster Eric Izoita notched his first MLS goal with a 25-yard screamer into the top corner.
White calmed fluttering hearts as he sealed the match with three minutes left in regulation. Berhalter caused a turnover near centre before substitute Kenji Cabrera sent White free and clear for his brace.
Next up, Whitecaps FC will lace up against their other Cascadia rival, Seattle Sounders FC, in the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The home leg at BC Place is set for Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. PT.
Following that match, the 'Caps host Minnesota United FC at BC Place on Sunday, March 15. Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. PT.
MATCH DETAILS
Referee: Victor Rivas
Attendance: 22,473
Scoring Summary
21' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter, Édier Ocampo)
49' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon (Sebastian Berhalter)
63' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (AZ, Andrés Cubas)
72' - POR - Eric Izoita (Joao Ortiz)
87' - VAN - Brian White (Kenji Cabrera)
Cautions
7' - POR - Kevin Kelsy
17' - VAN - Édier Ocampo
59' - POR - Kristoffer Velde
67' - POR - Ian Smith
77' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi
83' - VAN - Oliver Larraz
Statistics
Possession: POR 48% - VAN 52%
Shots: POR 7 - VAN 14
Shots on Goal: POR 2 - VAN 7
Saves: POR 3 - VAN 1
Fouls: POR 10 - VAN 13
Offsides: POR 4 - VAN 1
Corners: POR 3 - VAN 7
Portland Timbers
41.James Pantemis; 23.Ian Smith, 4.Kamal Miller, 20.Finn Surman, 5.Brandon Bye (9.Felipe Mora 81'); 80.Joao Ortiz, 73 Eric Izoita; 11.Antony, 28.Alexander Aravena (7.Ariel Lassiter 63'), 99.Kristoffer Velde; 19.Kevin Kelsy (88.Gage Guerra 54')
Substitutes not used
25.Trey Muse, 15.Eric Miller, 16.Sawyer Jura, 94.Charles Ondo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (2.Mathías Laborda 69'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson (29.Mihail Gherasimencov 90'+4); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (8.Oliver Larraz 69'); 59.Jeevan Badwal (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 55'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.AZ (17.Kenji Cabrera 69'); 24.Brian White
Substitutes not used
32. Isaac Boehmer, 19. Rayan Elloumi, 26. J.C. Ngando, 41. Nikola Djordjevic
