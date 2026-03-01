Sounders FC Falls, 2-1, on the Road to Real Salt Lake

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC versus Real Salt Lake

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC versus Real Salt Lake(Seattle Sounders FC)

SANDY, UTAH - In its first road match of the 2026 campaign, Sounders FC (1-1-0, 3 points) fell 2-1 to Real Salt Lake (1-1-0, 3 points) on Saturday at America First Field. Cristian Roldan scored his first goal of the season in the 62nd minute, but a pair of strikes from RSL's Aiden Hezarkhani and Ariath Piol gave the home side three points in the Western Conference clash. Saturday marked the first of a five-match road stretch for the Rave Green, as Brian Schmetzer's side travels to face St. Louis CITY SC next Saturday, March 7 at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle has three points from its first two matches of the 2026 season (1-1-0), following last weekend's home win over Colorado.

Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake have faced off 44 times in the regular season and playoffs, with Seattle trailing the series 17-18-9.

Cristian Roldan's goal in the 62nd minute was his first of the season. The captain scored two goals and added a team-best 14 goals in all competitions last year, earning his first MLS Best XI selection. It was the 44th career all-competition strike for Roldan, passing Obafemi Martins for sixth on the club's all-time scoring list.

Albert Rusnák tallied an assist on Roldan's goal, his first of the year. The Slovakian international recorded 12 helpers in 2025 in all competitions, tied for second on the team. Rusnák now ranks fourth in club history with 39 all-competition assists for Sounders FC since signing prior to the 2022 campaign.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi subbed into the match in the 59th minute, his first appearance of the season. The former Tacoma Defiance defender signed with Seattle in March of last year and went on to make 30 appearances, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

Nikola Petković made his Sounders FC debut, coming on for Rusnák in the 90th minute. The club acquired Petković in the offseason via trade from Charlotte FC.

Brian Schmetzer made one change to the lineup from last week's win over Colorado, with Paul Rothrock replacing Jordan Morris, who is out with a quad injury.

It was Rothrock's first start of the season after starting 34 matches in all competitions last year.

Saturday marked the first of a five-match road stretch as Lumen Field undergoes preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Real Salt Lake 2

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Venue: America First Field

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistants: Walt Heatherly, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 20,660

Weather: 58 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

RSL - Aiden Hezarkhani (Juanma Sanabria, Luca Moisa) 23'

RSL - Ariath Piol (Zavier Gozo, Philip Quinton) 47'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák) 62'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RSL - Philip Quinton (caution) 6'

SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 10'

RSL - Zavier Gozo (caution) 60'

RSL - Diogo Marczuk (caution) 90+2'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 59'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Hassani Dotson (Paul Arriola 81'), Cristian Roldan - Captain; Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnák (Nikola Petković 90'), Jesús Ferreira (Snyder Brunell 59'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 59')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Sebastian Gomez, Antino Lopez

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 10

Saves: 2

Real Salt Lake - Rafael Cabral - Captain; Philip Quinton, Justen Glad, Lukas Engel (Santos Junqua 61'); Zavier Gozo, Noel Caliskan, Luca Moisa (Pablo Ruiz 61'), Juanma Sanabria; Aiden Hezarkhani (Mounir Guilavogui 72'), Ariath Piol (Diogo Marczuk 82'), Zach Booth (Sergi Solans 72')

Substitutes not used: Mason Stajduhar, Gavin Dillon, Alexandros Katranis, Rafael Mesalles

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 8

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.