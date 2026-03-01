LAFC Claims Fourth Straight Win with 2-0 Road Victory in Houston

Houston, TX, earning its fourth straight win. The midfield duo of Mark Delgado and Stephen Eustáquio provided the goals, with Eustáquio getting his first for the Black & Gold.

Starting the match with the same eleven that faced Inter Miami a week earlier, LAFC were unrelenting from the opening whistle in Houston. The Black & Gold controlled the match throughout the first half, maintaining possession and outshooting the opponents 9-5.

Despite creating several scoring opportunities in the first half, LAFC's efforts were ultimately fruitless as the sides headed into halftime level at 0-0.

The Black & Gold began the second half with a numerical advantage after Houston's Antonio Carlos was shown a red card in the final moments of first-half stoppage time, reducing the Dynamo to 10 men.

LAFC opened the scoring in the 56th minute, when Delgado finished off a well-executed set piece. Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min combined for a short corner, with the latter finding Delgado at the top of the box, who curled a shot inside the far post, giving LAFC the lead.

In the 76th minute, Houston midfielder Agustín Bouzat was shown a red card, leaving the Dynamo with nine men.

With a two-man advantage, LAFC scored a nearly identical goal in the 82nd minute, this time Eustáquio, who netted his first goal for the Black & Gold. Once again, Bouanga and Son combined on a short corner, with Son finding Delgado at the top of the box. Instead of shooting, Delgado slipped an extra pass to Eustáquio, who blasted the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net, doubling LAFC's lead.

That would complete the scoring as LAFC heads back to Los Angeles with a 2-0 victory, marking the club's first win in Houston since 2019 and first time in club history beginning a season with four consecutive wins.

LAFC will be back in action at home on Saturday, March 7, when the club hosts FC Dallas at BMO Stadium. That match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on Apple TV, Coupang Play, and SPOTV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).







