LAFC Resumes MLS Play with First Regular-Season Road Match at Houston Dynamo on Saturday

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC aims to continue its superb start to the 2026 season on its first regular-season road trip to face Houston Dynamo FC this Saturday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT. The match will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as on Coupang Play and SpoTV throughout Korea. Fans can also tune into radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).

After winning its first three games to start the season for the second time in club history - 2023 being the previous occasion - LAFC visits a Dynamo team with a refreshed squad that notched a 2-1 home win against the Chicago Fire in its season opener. Last year, the teams split their two-game regular-season series with each winning at home - a result in keeping with the back-and-forth nature of the clubs' all-time head-to-head record across all competitions, which stands at 7-5-6 in LAFC's favor.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Houston Dynamo FC

Kickoff: Saturday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Shell Energy Stadium; Houston, TX

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SpoTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)







