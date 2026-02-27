LAFC Resumes MLS Play with First Regular-Season Road Match at Houston Dynamo on Saturday
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC aims to continue its superb start to the 2026 season on its first regular-season road trip to face Houston Dynamo FC this Saturday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT. The match will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as on Coupang Play and SpoTV throughout Korea. Fans can also tune into radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).
After winning its first three games to start the season for the second time in club history - 2023 being the previous occasion - LAFC visits a Dynamo team with a refreshed squad that notched a 2-1 home win against the Chicago Fire in its season opener. Last year, the teams split their two-game regular-season series with each winning at home - a result in keeping with the back-and-forth nature of the clubs' all-time head-to-head record across all competitions, which stands at 7-5-6 in LAFC's favor.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Houston Dynamo FC
Kickoff: Saturday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Shell Energy Stadium; Houston, TX
Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SpoTV (Korea)
Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean)
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- San Diego FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday Night Soccer - San Diego FC
- LAFC Resumes MLS Play with First Regular-Season Road Match at Houston Dynamo on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose Earthquakes to Honor the Grateful Dead's 60th Anniversary by Rocking the Dead Kit on Saturday - San Jose Earthquakes
- SKC Home Opener on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed - FC Cincinnati
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Set for 2026 Home Opener against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Resumes MLS Play with First Regular-Season Road Match at Houston Dynamo on Saturday
- LAFC Signs Forward Denis Bouanga to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 7-1 Aggregate Victory over Real España
- LAFC Wins MLS Season Opener, 3-0, over Inter Miami in Front of Record Crowd at la Memorial Coliseum
- LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism Launch Landmark 3d Billboard in Seoul to Drive Korea Tune-In for 2026 Season Kickoff