Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to compete at the 2026 Adidas Champions Cup, a premier high-level competition featuring top teams from across the state. Our Academy teams from the U-8 through U-12 levels will take part in the competition at the Tampa SportsPlex & Starkey Ranch District Park in Tampa, Fla. beginning Friday, Feb. 27, with play continuing through the afternoon of Sunday, March 1 for teams that advance to the finals.
2026 Adidas Champions Cup full competition schedule, brackets and results are available HERE.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-8 - U9 B D1 Division
Saturday, February 28 at 10:10 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy
Saturday, February 28 at 4:40 p.m. ET: vs. Coerfontaine FC
Sunday, March 1 at 10:10 a.m. ET: vs. Juventus Academy Miami
If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A of its division, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-9 - U9 B D1 Division
Saturday, February 28 at 9:05 a.m. ET: vs. Florida Premier FC
Saturday, February 28 at 3:35 p.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy
Sunday, March 1 at 9:05 a.m. ET: vs. Athletum SC
If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A of its division, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3:35 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - U10 B D1 Division
Saturday, February 28 at 10:10 a.m. ET: vs. Athletum SC
Saturday, February 28 at 4:40 p.m. ET: vs. Florida Premier FC
Sunday, March 1 at 10:10 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy
If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A of its division, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - U11 B D1 White Division
Saturday, February 28 at 9:10 a.m. ET: vs. Athletum SC
Saturday, February 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy
Sunday, March 1 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. Florida Premier FC
If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A of its division, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-12 - U13: U12 11v11 D1 Division
Saturday, February 28 at 9:20 a.m. ET: vs. Athletum SC
Saturday, February 28 at 3:55 p.m. ET: vs. Atlético de Madrid Academia Miami
Sunday, March 1 at 9:20 a.m. ET: vs. Florida Premier FC
If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A of its division, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, March 1 at 2:50 p.m. ET.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
