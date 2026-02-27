Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today released club roster profiles for each of the 30 MLS clubs as of February 26. The club roster profiles provide a snapshot of the roster composition for all MLS clubs following Roster Compliance, which took place on Friday, February 20. The remaining 2026 GAM available to each club will be published the week of March 2 and updated in the Club Roster Profiles.
Senior, Supplemental Rosters, and Off-roster Homegrown players
Unavailable players are denoted in the report (i.e., players on loan, Season-Ending Injury list, etc.
Off-roster Homegrown players can appear in MLS matches via a Short-Term Agreement
Current roster designation
Guaranteed contract and option years
International roster status
Designated Players
Denoted in the report are players that cannot be converted from a Designated Player to a non-Designated Player by using Allocation Money.
U22 Initiative Players
TAM Players
A TAM Player is a player whose Salary Budget charge is above the Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($803,125) and at or below the Maximum Target Allocation Money Amount ($1,803,125).Please note: The club roster profiles are static as of Feb. 26, 2026, and any changes to rosters following that date will not be reflected in this document.
