St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC heads to California to face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, March 1 at 8:15 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Apple TV and nationally televised on FS1. The match will mark CITY SC's second visit to San Diego after the team earned a point in a 0-0 draw last season.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV, FS1

Apple TV Talent (English): Evan Weston (play-by-play), Sacha Kljestan (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo (play-by-play), Tony Cherchi (analyst)

FS1 TV Talent (English): Josh Eastern (play-by-play), Lloyd Sam (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

CITY on Tap

Join us for this week's official CITY on Tap watch party presented by Michelob ULTRA at The Haus Pizza & Bar in Ballwin. Be sure to check in with the CITY app for a chance to win exclusive prizes including tickets to our next match!

Promising Start to the Season

CITY SC earned a 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC in their opening match of the season last Saturday at Energizer Park. After a scoreless first half, St. Louis opened the scoring in the 60th minute through Marcel Hartel, who slotted home the first MLS goal of the season. Simon Becher and Daniel Edelman earned assists on the play. St. Louis out-possessed Charlotte 52 percent to 48 percent and outshot the Crown 22 to eight. The result means CITY SC remains undefeated in home and season openers, with a 1-3-0 record.

Marcel Hartel: Game Changer

CITY SC midfielder Marcel Hartel continued his strong form in front of goal in last week's season opener. The German scored the first MLS goal of the season to give St. Louis a point to start the campaign. Hartel has scored five goals in his last six regular season matches, going back to last season. In 44 appearances for St. Louis, Hartel has recorded 26 goal contributions (13 goals and 13 assists).

CITY Debuts

St. Louis came into the season with a new head coach in Yoann Damet and has signed seven players to usher in the new era of the club. Daniel Edelman, Rafael Santos and Lukas MacNaughton made their CITY SC debuts in the draw against Charlotte with Dante Polvara, a former NYCFC homegrown, also making his MLS debut with a start against the Crown.

St. Louis CITY SC versus San Diego FC

Sunday will mark the third match between the two sides with CITY SC still searching for their first win against San Diego. San Diego leads the series with a 1-0-1 record, after defeating CITY SC at Energizer Park last season. In the match at Snapdragon Stadium, the first-ever match for San Diego, St. Louis showed defensive resolve to earn a 0-0 draw on the road. The match was one of five instances where San Diego failed to score at home in the regular season and the only match where they were held to a single shot on target. CITY SC will look to continue their away form after closing the 2025 season with three straight road wins, the club's second road winning streak in all competitions after winning the first three road matches in club history.

Scouting San Diego

San Diego made expansion team history last season, recording 63 points in 2025, surpassing the 57 Los Angeles FC collected in 2018. Their 63 points were good enough to clinch the number one seed in the Western Conference behind forward Anders Dreyer's strong year. The winger recorded 19 goals and 18 assists in 2025, joining Lionel Messi as the only two players in MLS history to record at least 17 of each in a season. Dreyer was involved in at least one goal in 22 matches last season, tied with Lionel Messi for the most of any player. San Diego picked up where they left off last season, earning a 5-0 win against CF Montreal in their season opener last week.

Chris McVey, Amahl Pellegrino, Onni Valakari, Marcus Ingvartsen and Bryan Zamblé all found the net in San Diego FC's win against Montreal on Saturday, making them the first team in MLS history to have five different players score a goal in the team's first match of a season.







