FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CINCINNATI - Concacaf today confirmed the matchups and schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

In a rematch of last year's Round of 16, FC Cincinnati will face Mexican club Tigres UANL. The Orange and Blue will host the first leg at TQL Stadium on March 12, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

The second leg will take place at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico on Thursday, March 19, with kickoff slated for 9 p.m. ET.

The match airs in the United States on Concacaf's broadcast partners: Fox Sports in English and TUDN in Spanish. More details surrounding specific broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

FC Cincinnati advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating Dominican club O&M FC, 13-0 on aggregate, in Round One. Tigres defeated Canadian side Forge FC, 4-1 on aggregate, in Round One. The winner of the Cincinnati - Tigres series will face the winner of an all-MLS Round of 16 matchup between Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

FC Cincinnati's full 2026 Champions Cup schedule can be found below.

Round One:

First Leg: O&M FC 0, FC Cincinnati 4

Second Leg: FC Cincinnati 9, O&M FC 0

Round of 16:

First Leg: Thursday, March 12 at TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio - 8 p.m. ET

Second Leg: Thursday, March 19 at Estadio Universitario; San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico - 9 p.m. ET

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One: Feb. 3-26 (four weeks)

Round of 16: March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs)

Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs)

Semifinals: April 28-30 (first legs), May 5-7 (second legs)

Final: May 30 (single leg)







