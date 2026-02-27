FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - Concacaf today confirmed the matchups and schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
In a rematch of last year's Round of 16, FC Cincinnati will face Mexican club Tigres UANL. The Orange and Blue will host the first leg at TQL Stadium on March 12, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
The second leg will take place at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico on Thursday, March 19, with kickoff slated for 9 p.m. ET.
The match airs in the United States on Concacaf's broadcast partners: Fox Sports in English and TUDN in Spanish. More details surrounding specific broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
FC Cincinnati advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating Dominican club O&M FC, 13-0 on aggregate, in Round One. Tigres defeated Canadian side Forge FC, 4-1 on aggregate, in Round One. The winner of the Cincinnati - Tigres series will face the winner of an all-MLS Round of 16 matchup between Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
FC Cincinnati's full 2026 Champions Cup schedule can be found below.
Round One:
First Leg: O&M FC 0, FC Cincinnati 4
Second Leg: FC Cincinnati 9, O&M FC 0
Round of 16:
First Leg: Thursday, March 12 at TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio - 8 p.m. ET
Second Leg: Thursday, March 19 at Estadio Universitario; San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico - 9 p.m. ET
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows
Round One: Feb. 3-26 (four weeks)
Round of 16: March 10-12 (first legs) and 17-19 (second legs)
Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (first legs) and 14-16 (second legs)
Semifinals: April 28-30 (first legs), May 5-7 (second legs)
Final: May 30 (single leg)
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- SKC Home Opener on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed - FC Cincinnati
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Set for 2026 Home Opener against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC
- Nothing Like a Strong First Impression: Bryan Ramirez Makes his Mark in MLS Debut
- FC Cincinnati Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup with Record Setting 9-0 Second Leg Victory Versus O&M FC