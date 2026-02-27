FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati travel to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February 28 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET and the match airs in English and Spanish globally on Apple TV with no blackouts. The match airs over the radio in iHeart Media The Project 100.7 FM in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.
The Orange and Blue opened the 2026 MLS season last Saturday with a 2-0 win at TQL Stadium over Atlanta United FC. FC Cincinnati look to start an MLS season with a perfect 2-0-0 record for the first time in club history. A win Saturday would also mark FCC's seventh consecutive road win over a Western Conference opponent, which would equal the longest interconference road win streak in MLS history - including the shootout era.
Saturday marks the sixth all-time MLS meeting between Cincinnati and Minnesota, the Orange and Blue's most-faced Western Conference opponent in club history. It also marks Cincinnati's fifth trip to Allianz Field, a venue Cincinnati have won in the past two trips north (2023 and 2025).
HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #MINvCIN on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 (4:30 p.m. ET)
Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)
English Local Radio: iHeart Media The Project 100.7 FM
Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM
FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android
FC CINCINNATI NOTES Against The Loons - FC Cincinnati hit the road for the first time in the 2026 MLS Regular Season, traveling to Allianz Field for the fifth time in club history. Cincinnati's five trips to Saint Paul and six matches overall against Minnesota United are the club's most against any Western Conference foe.
The Orange and Blue and the Loons last met in September 2024, a 2-1 FC Cincinnati win featuring goals from Luca Orellano and Yuya Kubo. Just six current FC Cincinnati players (Celentano, Robinson, Bucha, Nwobodo, Powell and Valenzuela) saw the field that night.
Perfect Through Matchday 2 - With a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in Matchday 1, FC Cincinnati improved to 3-3-2 all-time in MLS season openers. FC Cincinnati enter Saturday having never started 2-0-0 in MLS play.
Western Conference Success - Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 17-4-5 vs Western Conference opponents in MLS play.
FCC have won six straight road matches against Western Conference foes, which is the longest interconference road win streak in MLS' post-shootout era. A win Saturday would equal the longest interconference road win streak in MLS history, including the shootout era (Columbus Crew, 7 straight: April 28, 1999 - May 27, 2000).
The Orange and Blue are unbeaten in eight straight road matches at Western Conference opponents dating back to a road win at Colorado Rapids in May 2023. FCC can match the MLS record of 11 (2010-11 Vancouver Whitecaps) by going unbeaten in the three road trips out west this season (Feb. 28 at MIN; May 16 at SD; Sept. 19 at HOU).
Road Warriors - FC Cincinnati's 29 road wins are the most in MLS since the start of the 2023 season. In the MLS post-shootout era, only five clubs have won 11+ road games in a season: FC Cincinnati are two of those five after going 11-4-2 on the road in both 2024 and 2025.
Bundle Up! - Saturday could mark the coldest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS era, with the coldest prior kickoff coming on March 18, 2023 at Chicago Fire FC (22 degrees Fahrenheit).
A Historic Win -Sandwiched around FC Cincinnati's MLS opening win over Atlanta, the Orange and Blue dominated Dominican club O&M FC in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup, winning on aggregate 13-0. In Wednesday's historic 9-0 win at TQL Stadium in Leg Two:
- FCC set a club record for goals scored in a match (9), goal contributions (17) and margin of victory.
- Three FC Cincinnati Academy graduates all scored their first-career goals for FC Cincinnati (Ademar Chávez, Stiven Jimenez, Stefan Chirila). Kenji Mboma Dem, former SuperDraft selection, scored his first two professional goals and added an assist.
- At 17 years, 44 days, Ademar Chávez became the youngest goal scorer in club history, surpassing Andrés Dávila's previous record (18 yrs., 187 days) from August 7, 2025 vs Chivas (Leagues Cup).
- Obinna Nwobodo matched the club record with three assists.
Short Rest Kings - After Wednesday's win, Saturday marks a quick turnaround for Head Coach Pat Noonan's squad. Historically, FC Cincinnati are strong in matches in quick succession. Under Noonan, since 2022, FC Cincinnati are 20-9-10 in 39 matches playing a game just three days following another, across all competitions.
SCOUTING MINNESOTA UNITED FC Record: 0-0-1 (1 point) Standings: 10th - Western Conference
Head Coach: Cameron Knowles (First Season) Leading Scorer: 1 - Kelvin Yeboah, Morris Dugan
Minnesota United host their home opener on Saturday after spending Matchday 1 at Austin FC. The Loons escaped Texas with a draw after Kelvin Yeboah equalized in the 90th minute in a 2-2 draw against Austin.
Minnesota are coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2025 Western Conference where they fell in the Conference Semifinals to San Diego FC. The Loons finished with a club-record 58 points and 16 regular season wins a year ago.
Eric Ramsay departed the club in the offseason to take the head coaching position at England's West Bromwich Albion. Cameron Knowles was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2026 season after previously serving as a first-team assistant coach under Eric Ramsay during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Knowles was also the former head coach of MNUFC2 and also had a coaching stint with the Portland Timbers as an assistant coach and head coach for their second team.
Minnesota United added nine new players this offseason: including goalkeepers Drake Callender and Kayne Rizvanovich, defenders Kyle Duncan and Britton Fischer, midfielders Peter Stroud and James Rodríguez, and forwards Marcus Caldeira, Tomás Chancalay and Mauricio Gonzalez. One of the most notable additions is Colombian national team captain and former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodríguez, who joins the Loons ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He could make his club debut come Saturday.
The previously-mentioned Yeboah and Joaquín Pereyra are the club's two Designated Players.
Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- SKC Home Opener on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed - FC Cincinnati
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Set for 2026 Home Opener against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC
- Nothing Like a Strong First Impression: Bryan Ramirez Makes his Mark in MLS Debut
- FC Cincinnati Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup with Record Setting 9-0 Second Leg Victory Versus O&M FC