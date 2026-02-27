FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati travel to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February 28 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET and the match airs in English and Spanish globally on Apple TV with no blackouts. The match airs over the radio in iHeart Media The Project 100.7 FM in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

The Orange and Blue opened the 2026 MLS season last Saturday with a 2-0 win at TQL Stadium over Atlanta United FC. FC Cincinnati look to start an MLS season with a perfect 2-0-0 record for the first time in club history. A win Saturday would also mark FCC's seventh consecutive road win over a Western Conference opponent, which would equal the longest interconference road win streak in MLS history - including the shootout era.

Saturday marks the sixth all-time MLS meeting between Cincinnati and Minnesota, the Orange and Blue's most-faced Western Conference opponent in club history. It also marks Cincinnati's fifth trip to Allianz Field, a venue Cincinnati have won in the past two trips north (2023 and 2025).

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #MINvCIN on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media The Project 100.7 FM

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI NOTES Against The Loons - FC Cincinnati hit the road for the first time in the 2026 MLS Regular Season, traveling to Allianz Field for the fifth time in club history. Cincinnati's five trips to Saint Paul and six matches overall against Minnesota United are the club's most against any Western Conference foe.

The Orange and Blue and the Loons last met in September 2024, a 2-1 FC Cincinnati win featuring goals from Luca Orellano and Yuya Kubo. Just six current FC Cincinnati players (Celentano, Robinson, Bucha, Nwobodo, Powell and Valenzuela) saw the field that night.

Perfect Through Matchday 2 - With a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in Matchday 1, FC Cincinnati improved to 3-3-2 all-time in MLS season openers. FC Cincinnati enter Saturday having never started 2-0-0 in MLS play.

Western Conference Success - Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 17-4-5 vs Western Conference opponents in MLS play.

FCC have won six straight road matches against Western Conference foes, which is the longest interconference road win streak in MLS' post-shootout era. A win Saturday would equal the longest interconference road win streak in MLS history, including the shootout era (Columbus Crew, 7 straight: April 28, 1999 - May 27, 2000).

The Orange and Blue are unbeaten in eight straight road matches at Western Conference opponents dating back to a road win at Colorado Rapids in May 2023. FCC can match the MLS record of 11 (2010-11 Vancouver Whitecaps) by going unbeaten in the three road trips out west this season (Feb. 28 at MIN; May 16 at SD; Sept. 19 at HOU).

Road Warriors - FC Cincinnati's 29 road wins are the most in MLS since the start of the 2023 season. In the MLS post-shootout era, only five clubs have won 11+ road games in a season: FC Cincinnati are two of those five after going 11-4-2 on the road in both 2024 and 2025.

Bundle Up! - Saturday could mark the coldest kickoff in FC Cincinnati's MLS era, with the coldest prior kickoff coming on March 18, 2023 at Chicago Fire FC (22 degrees Fahrenheit).

A Historic Win -Sandwiched around FC Cincinnati's MLS opening win over Atlanta, the Orange and Blue dominated Dominican club O&M FC in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup, winning on aggregate 13-0. In Wednesday's historic 9-0 win at TQL Stadium in Leg Two:

- FCC set a club record for goals scored in a match (9), goal contributions (17) and margin of victory.

- Three FC Cincinnati Academy graduates all scored their first-career goals for FC Cincinnati (Ademar Chávez, Stiven Jimenez, Stefan Chirila). Kenji Mboma Dem, former SuperDraft selection, scored his first two professional goals and added an assist.

- At 17 years, 44 days, Ademar Chávez became the youngest goal scorer in club history, surpassing Andrés Dávila's previous record (18 yrs., 187 days) from August 7, 2025 vs Chivas (Leagues Cup).

- Obinna Nwobodo matched the club record with three assists.

Short Rest Kings - After Wednesday's win, Saturday marks a quick turnaround for Head Coach Pat Noonan's squad. Historically, FC Cincinnati are strong in matches in quick succession. Under Noonan, since 2022, FC Cincinnati are 20-9-10 in 39 matches playing a game just three days following another, across all competitions.

SCOUTING MINNESOTA UNITED FC Record: 0-0-1 (1 point) Standings: 10th - Western Conference

Head Coach: Cameron Knowles (First Season) Leading Scorer: 1 - Kelvin Yeboah, Morris Dugan

Minnesota United host their home opener on Saturday after spending Matchday 1 at Austin FC. The Loons escaped Texas with a draw after Kelvin Yeboah equalized in the 90th minute in a 2-2 draw against Austin.

Minnesota are coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2025 Western Conference where they fell in the Conference Semifinals to San Diego FC. The Loons finished with a club-record 58 points and 16 regular season wins a year ago.

Eric Ramsay departed the club in the offseason to take the head coaching position at England's West Bromwich Albion. Cameron Knowles was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2026 season after previously serving as a first-team assistant coach under Eric Ramsay during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Knowles was also the former head coach of MNUFC2 and also had a coaching stint with the Portland Timbers as an assistant coach and head coach for their second team.

Minnesota United added nine new players this offseason: including goalkeepers Drake Callender and Kayne Rizvanovich, defenders Kyle Duncan and Britton Fischer, midfielders Peter Stroud and James Rodríguez, and forwards Marcus Caldeira, Tomás Chancalay and Mauricio Gonzalez. One of the most notable additions is Colombian national team captain and former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodríguez, who joins the Loons ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He could make his club debut come Saturday.

The previously-mentioned Yeboah and Joaquín Pereyra are the club's two Designated Players.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.