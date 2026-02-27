Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United FC announced today its affordable initiatives ahead of its 2026 Major League Soccer home opener on Saturday, February 28 against FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field, including the First Game's On Us program and Value Menu, as well as the return of Student Deals and Kids Club, as the club continues its commitment to provide the best soccer experience in Minnesota through accessibility and affordability programs.

First Game's On Us

The First Game's On Us program offers people who have never experienced a game at Allianz Field the opportunity to live through the authenticity and excitement of a Loons game day. Eligible fans will receive two free tickets to a home game, pending availability, between February 28 and May 23 heading into the FIFA World Cup 26™ break. Fans can learn more and sign up here, mnufc.com/tickets/offers/2026/first-games-on-us.

Student Deals

Minnesota United is excited to bring back the Student Deals program in 2026. The program offers discounted tickets, when available, the last few days leading up to a home game in the Wonderwall Supporters Section for college students. Ticket prices and availability for the program will vary, but may feature tickets for as low as $20. College students can register here, mnufc.com/tickets/offers/2025/student-deals.

Kids Club

The Kids Club program is dedicated to kids 12 and under and returns for its second year. Built off Minnesota United's belief that soccer is a sport for all, the program is designed to bring kids together to celebrate the Loons at their level. There are two memberships available: premium (paid) and starter (free). Both memberships offer discount ticket offers to MNUFC and MNUFC2 home games, a Black and Blue Team Store discount, a bi-monthly newsletter, and invitations to experiences and events. The Premium Membership includes an MNUFC swag bag. Families can learn more and register here, mnufc.com/kidsclub.

Value Menu & Kids Meal

Fans who attend games at Allianz Field will also have the opportunity to enjoy the newly announced Allianz Field Value Menu at the Hungry Loon stands in sections 10 and 22 inside the stadium. The Value Menu items will be priced below $5 and include hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, water and soda. Additionally, the Allianz Field Kid's Meal returns by popular demand and will be available at the Hungry Loon stands in sections 10, 13, 22 and 34. The meal, valued at $11.99, includes a hot dog, side, drink and Bomb Pop Jr. for dessert.

Minnesota United hosts FC Cincinnati in the club's 10th home opener in Major League Soccer on Saturday, February 28 at Allianz Field. The match will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT and will be available on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.