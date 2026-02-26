Minnesota United Announces Schedule Updates for Three Matches
Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today three changes to the Loons' 2026 MLS regular-season schedule.
First, the away match at BC Place versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC - originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 p.m. CT - has now been moved to Sunday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. CT.
MNUFC's home match at Allianz Field on Saturday, April 25 against LAFC - originally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT - will now kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on FOX in addition to being streamed live on Apple TV.
Finally, the Loons' home fixture at Allianz Field versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 23 - originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT - will now kick at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Below is the list of the confirmed date and time updates to MNUFC's 2026 MLS regular-season schedule:
Game Date Time (CT) Broadcast Information
@ Vancouver Whitecaps FC March 15, 2026 3:30 p.m. Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN
vs. LAFC April 25, 2026 3:30 p.m. Apple TV, FOX; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN
vs. Real Salt Lake May 23, 2026 3:30 p.m. Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN
Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2026
- Minnesota United Announces Schedule Updates for Three Matches - Minnesota United FC
- Nothing Like a Strong First Impression: Bryan Ramirez Makes his Mark in MLS Debut - FC Cincinnati
- MLS Opening Weekend Momentum Carries into Viewership and Social - MLS
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Live Match Commentary for Home Matches in the All-New HDFC Soccer App - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Brooklyn FC - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Sign Forward Simon Becher to Contract Extension - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Advance in Concacaf Champions Cup with Record Setting 9-0 Second Leg Victory Versus O&M FC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Advance to Round of 16 in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
- 'Caps move on to face Seattle in the Round of 16 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Whitecaps FC Advance to Face Rivals Seattle in Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Announces Schedule Updates for Three Matches
- Minnesota United Loans Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Brooklyn FC
- Minnesota United and Midfielder Alexis Fariña Mutually Agree to Part Ways
- Minnesota United Earns Road Point in 2026 Season Opener against Austin FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement