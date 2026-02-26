Minnesota United Announces Schedule Updates for Three Matches

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today three changes to the Loons' 2026 MLS regular-season schedule.

First, the away match at BC Place versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC - originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 p.m. CT - has now been moved to Sunday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. CT.

MNUFC's home match at Allianz Field on Saturday, April 25 against LAFC - originally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT - will now kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on FOX in addition to being streamed live on Apple TV.

Finally, the Loons' home fixture at Allianz Field versus Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 23 - originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT - will now kick at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Below is the list of the confirmed date and time updates to MNUFC's 2026 MLS regular-season schedule:

Game Date Time (CT) Broadcast Information

@ Vancouver Whitecaps FC March 15, 2026 3:30 p.m. Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN

vs. LAFC April 25, 2026 3:30 p.m. Apple TV, FOX; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN

vs. Real Salt Lake May 23, 2026 3:30 p.m. Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN







