Whitecaps FC Advance to Face Rivals Seattle in Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC have advanced to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup and will now face rivals Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16. The first leg will be played on Thursday, March 12 at BC Place, with the decisive second leg on Wednesday, March 18 at One Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington. Kickoff times will be confirmed in the coming days.

Single match tickets will go on sale on Thursday, February 26 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

RESCHEDULED MLS MATCH

With the addition of the March 12 match, the MLS home match against Minnesota United FC originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 15. Kickoff will be at 1:30 p.m. PT. Tickets originally purchased for the match will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For ticketing questions, contact fanrelations@whitecapsfc.com.

HOW THEY GOT HERE?

The 'Caps advanced to the Round of 16 after a 2-0 victory over Costa Rican side C.S. Cartaginés in the second leg of Round One at BC Place on Wednesday. After a 0-0 draw in the away leg, Kenji Cabrera and Sebastian Berhalter scored the goals to see the 'Caps through to the next round.

HISTORY AGAINST SEATTLE

This will be the third meeting between Whitecaps FC and Sounders FC in Concacaf's continental competition after facing off twice in Group F during the 'Caps maiden voyage in the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League. The series history between the clubs dates back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League. The Cascadia rivals have met 157 times, with the 'Caps holding a record of 54W-74L-28D. In the regional Cascadia Cup between Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland, the 'Caps have hoisted the trophy a record eight times.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The winner will face either MLS side FC Cincinnati or Mexican side Tigres UNAL in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup between April 7-9 and April 14-16. Whitecaps FC will be looking to move to the quarterfinals for the third time in the past four years. Last year, Vancouver made the final of the tournament for the first time in club history.

