LA Galaxy Academy Product Ryan Hartley Signs with Italian Side Parma Calcio 1913

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has reached an agreement with Italian side Parma Calcio 1913 for the transfer of academy product Ryan Hartley. The defender spent six seasons with the Galaxy Academy before joining Parma.

"We are incredibly proud of Ryan for earning this exciting move to Parma Calcio, and we wish him every success in this next chapter of his career," said Gordon Kljestan, Vice President of Soccer Operations, LA Galaxy. "Our Academy continues to establish itself as a premier producer of professional talent, a testament to the dedication of the entire staff and the outstanding environment they have created."

The LA Galaxy Academy uses a holistic development model that develops players as athletes, students, and people, emphasizing strong values like respect, integrity, commitment, and community. It pairs elite onfield training with high academic standards through its partner school, CalOPS, ensuring studentathletes receive accredited, NCAAapproved education that supports their soccer and college ambitions.

Hartley, 18, joined the Galaxy as a U-13 player and developed within the club's academy through the U-18 level. During his time with the Galaxy Academy, he was a starter on two MLS NEXT Championship-winning teams first with the U-17s in 2023-24 and later with the U-18s in 2024-25. Hartley also earned opportunities with Ventura County FC, the Galaxy's second team.

Transaction: The LA Galaxy have reached an agreement with Parma Calcio 1913 for the transfer of defender Ryan Hartley.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.