LA Galaxy Host Sporting San Miguelito In the Second Leg of Round One in CCC

Published on February 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host Sporting San Miguelito at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, February 25, for the second leg of their firstround matchup in the Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC). Following a 1-1 draw in MLS play over the weekend, the Galaxy continue their homestand looking to advance in CCC after earning a 1-1 result in the first leg at Estadio Universidad Latina in Panama on February 19.

The two sides met for the first time in their opening-leg matchup on Thursday, February 19. Sporting San Miguelito struck first, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime with a back-post header. The LA Galaxy responded in the second half with left winger Joseph Paintsil scored the equalizer to make it 1-1. The match finished level, giving the Galaxy an away-goal advantage heading into the second leg at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

After going 4-1-1 in preseason play and opening their Concacaf campaign with a 1-1 draw away against Sporting San Miguelito, the Galaxy most recently returned to MLS action on Sunday, February 22 against New York City FC (NYCFC). New signing João Klauss scored his first goal for the club just two minutes into his Galaxy debut to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead. A penalty kick in the second half by NYCFC prevented LA from securing all three points in their league opener as the match ended 1-1.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 8:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 8:40 p.m. PST)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

FS2, TUDN

FS2 English Broadcast | Ramses Sandoval (PXP), Ricky Lopez-Espin (analyst)

TUDN Spanish Broadcast | Damian "Ruso" Zamogilny (PXP), Paco González (analyst)

Wednesday, February 25

2026 Concacaf

Champions Cup:

(FS2, TUDN)

8:30 P.M. PT

Dignity Health Sports Park







