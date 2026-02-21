LA Galaxy Waive Forward Christian Ramirez

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy have waived Forward Christian Ramirez and exercised a buyout of his contract, the club announced today. Ramirez joined the Galaxy in February 2025 in a trade with the Columbus Crew.

Ramirez, 34, spent one season with the Galaxy and made 33 appearances, making six goal contributions with five goals and one assist. The Southern California native was voted by the fans as the Galaxy's Player of the Month in March 2025 after scoring in four consecutive games against C.S. Herediano in the Concacaf Champions Cup and against the Portland Timbers, Minnesota United, and Orlando City in MLS regular season.

