Timbers Sign T2 Forward Noah Santos to Short-Term Agreement
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed T2 forward Noah Santos to a short-term agreement ahead of today's home opener against Columbus Crew, the club announced today. Kickoff for the Saturday, Feb. 21, match from Providence Park is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a broadcast available on Apple TV in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Santos, 19, is a Portland Timbers Academy product who's spent the last three seasons with Timbers2 (2023-25). The Vancouver, Wash., native made his first team debut last year in Leagues Cup 2025 play, coming on as a second half substitute in Portland's 1-nil win over Liga MX side Querétaro F.C. on Aug. 2. In MLS NEXT Pro play, Santos has registered 46 appearances (25 starts) for T2, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He made his Timbers2 debut on June 10, 2023, entering the match as a substitute against North Texas SC.
