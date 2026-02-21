Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Feb. 21, 2026) -- Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for selection during Saturday's 2026 MLS Season Opener at Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. CT.
With MNUFC2 in 2025, the New Zealand youth international forward made 18 game appearances (11 starts), providing three assists in over 1,000 minutes played across all competitions for the Twos.
Internationally in 2025, Putt earned his first call-up with the New Zealand U20 squad for friendlies against Chile's U20 team in June. He notably earned a roster spot on the Junior All Whites' team for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup, where he made two Group Stage starts and helped his team win their second game against Egypt, 2-1, in September.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt to a Short-Term Agreement.
VITALS
Troy Putt
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 9/27/2006 (19 years old)
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 160
Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand
Hometown: Kumeū, Auckland, New Zealand
