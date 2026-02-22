Whitecaps FC Blank Real Salt Lake, 1-0

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC opened their MLS season in clinical fashion on Saturday, securing a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake at a raucous BC Place. New signing AZ provided the decisive moment in the 57th minute, ensuring the 'Caps walked away with all three points in front of 23,546 fans.

The 'Caps nearly ignited the scoreboard within minutes. Emmanuel Sabbi carved through the right side of the box, fizzing a low cross toward the back post that was deflected wide just as AZ prepared to tap it home. Sabbi remained a constant threat early on, finding space moments later for a driven shot that was ultimately blocked behind.

The woodwork eventually came to RSL's rescue. Picking up a loose touch on the edge of the area, Thomas Müller unleashed a low strike that rattled the near post. Brian White pounced on the rebound, but his follow-up sailed over the crossbar, leaving the match scoreless at the interval.

RSL did find the back of the net in the 38th minute through Ariath Piol, only for the assistant referee's flag to quickly silence the celebrations.

Vancouver's persistent pressure finally bore fruit twelve minutes into the second half.

The goal was a masterpiece of chemistry between the 'Caps' left-sided players. After beating his marker on the left wing, AZ drove inside and found Tate Johnson. With a slight deflection, the American left back executed a cross back to AZ, who curled a first-time effort into the bottom corner to break the deadlock.

Searching for a cushion, Whitecaps FC continued to press. Rafael Cabral denied Sabbi from a tight angle in the 64th minute, while Müller nearly doubled the lead late after a slick one-two with Kenji Cabrera.

However, the result rested on the shoulders of Yohei Takaoka in the dying moments. In the 89th minute, Zavier Gozo exploited a gap in the Vancouver backline to go clean through on goal. Takaoka stood his ground, smothering the point-blank effort to preserve the clean sheet. Despite a late chance for Brian White to seal it, AZ's lone strike proved enough to secure the season-opening win.

Whitecaps FC are back at BC Place this coming Wednesday, February 25 as they host Costa Rican side C.S. Cartaginés in the second leg of Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps then host Toronto FC for their second MLS match of the season on Saturday, February 28 at 6:30pm PT. For tickets to both matches, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 23,546

Referee: Drew Fischer

Scoring Summary

57' - VAN - AZ

Statistics

Possession: VAN 58.2% - RSL 41.8%

Shots: VAN 13 - RSL 10

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - RSL 2

Saves: VAN 2 - RSL 4

Fouls: VAN 15 - RSL 15

Offsides: VAN 2 - RSL 3

Corners VAN 7 - RSL 5

Cautions

33' - RSL - Zaiver Gozo

50' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi

75' - RSL - Sam Junqua

76' - RSL - Alexandros Katranis

82' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (59.Jeevan Badwal 86'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (18.Édier Ocampo 68'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.AZ (17.Kenji Cabrera 68'); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 8.Oliver Larraz, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 19.Rayan Elloumi, 26.J.C. Ngando, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov

Real Salt Lake

1.Rafael Cabral; 29.Sam Junqua, 15.Justen Glad, 2.DeAndre Yedlin (26.Phillip Quinton 85'); 72.Zavier Gozo, 34.Loica Moisa (7.Pablo Ruiz 72'), 92.Noel Caliskan, 98.Alexandros Katranis; 23.Zach Booth (22.Sergi Solans 59'), 19.Ariath Piol (36.Jesus Barea 85'), 39.Aiden Hezarkhani (11.Dominik Marczuk 72')

Substitutes not used

31.Mason Stajduhar, 16.Tyler Wolff, 27.Griffon Dillon, 22.Sergi Solans, 77.Ruben Mesalles

