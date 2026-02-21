Charlotte FC Levels at St. Louis CITY SC, 1-1

February 21, 2026

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC opened the 2026 season in the same fashion they opened 2025, with a come from behind draw against a Western Conference foe. This is the third consecutive season The Crown has started the campaign with at least a point.

Pep Biel scored the game-tying goal off a pass from Wilfried Zaha. Debutant David Schnegg earned the secondary assist. Both Biel and Zaha hit double figure goals and assists last season.

Kristian Kahlina, the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, made a career-high 10 saves. Per FotMob, the Croatian prevented 0.73 goals on the afternoon.

Luca de la Torre was in the starting XI. The midfielder joined Charlotte from Spanish side Celta Vigo in the offseason. Match Info: 2026 MLS Regular-Season - Match 1

Location: Energizer Park - St. Louis, Mo.

Attendance: 22,423

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith; Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina - link (passcode: #=yzS2it)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Ream, Privett, Toffolo, Westwood, de la Torre, Biel, Abada, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Schnegg (69'), Vargas (69'), Diani (69'), Smalls (88')

St. Louis CITY SC Starting XI: Burki; Wallem, Orozco, Baumgartl, Polvara, Santos, Edelman, Durkin, Hartel, Sangbin, Becher

Substitutions: McSorely (59'), Perez (83'), MacNaughton (84'), Teuchert (90'+3"), Totland (90'+4)

Goals:

60' - STL - Hartel (Assist: Becher, Edelman)

73' - CLT - Biel (Assist: Zaha, Schnegg)

Discipline:

7' - CLT - Privett (Yellow)

40' - STL - Baumgartl (Yellow)

66' - STL - Orozco(Yellow)

71' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)







