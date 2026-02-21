Houston Dynamo FC Sign Houston Native Midfielder Matthew Arana as Homegrown Player

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the signing of Dynamo Academy product and Houston native Matthew Arana to a first team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2027-28 season with Club options through the 2029-30 season.

Notably, at just 15 years, five months and 24 days of age, the midfielder is the youngest first team signing in Club history and the 20th Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown first team contract. Additionally, Arana is the eighth Academy player to be signed by President of Soccer Pat Onstad since he took charge of soccer operations in February 2022.

"Houston is a proud soccer city teeming with young talent," said Onstad. "One of our goals when we arrived at the Club was to provide opportunities for this talent to realize their dreams of becoming professional soccer players in their hometown. I am very proud to announce the signing of Matthew Arana, a native Houstonian, to a Homegrown contract with the Dynamo. He made the most of his opportunities since joining the Dynamo Academy in 2021, advancing quickly through our pathway and making an impact at the first team level this preseason. He has a bright future ahead of him. We want to thank Matthew's parents, Bibiana and Miguel, RISE SC and everyone who supported him on his journey to today, and we look forward to his continued development with his hometown club."

Arana was one of seven Academy players called up by head coach Ben Olsen to join the Dynamo for preseason action this year, including helping the team win the inaugural Torneo de Tejas title. The youngster saw competitive minutes during a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in Florida, a 2-0 victory versus USL Championship side San Antonio FC at Houston Sports Park and a 2-1 victory at in-state rivals FC Dallas.

The midfielder joined the Dynamo Academy in 2021 at the age of 11 from local youth club RISE SC. He kicked off his Dynamo career at the U-13 category and quickly became a key contributor during his five-year Academy tenure, representing the U-16 squad at the 2024 Generation Adidas Cup and the U-18 squad at the GA Cup the following year. Additionally, Arana scored a penalty in last year's MLS NEXT Cup tournament with the U-18s.

Arana also featured for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team, Houston Dynamo 2, several times last year, recording five appearances (one start) and one assist. He made his professional debut on July 25 at Austin FC II and recorded his first professional start and assist on Sept. 17 versus Tacoma Defiance. Notably, Arana became the second youngest player ever to debut for Dynamo 2 at just 14 years, 10 months and 28 days old.

The 15-year-old began his soccer journey at the age of four, first picking up the beautiful game alongside his older brother, Miguel Arana III, who committed to the Texas Southern University football program last year as a kicker. The young midfielder attended Almeta Crawford High School in Houston before switching to online school with the Academy.

At the international level, Arana has represented Mexico at the U-15 level, including leading El Tri to the U-15 Concacaf Championship title last year in August.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC sign Dynamo Academy product and midfielder Matthew Arana to a Homegrown contract through the 2027-28 season with Club options through the 2029-30 season.

MATTHEW ARANA BIO:

NAME: Matthew Arana

POSITION: Midfielder

DATE OF BIRTH: August 28, 2010 (15)

HOMETOWN: Houston, Texas

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 7 in.

WEIGHT: 155 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo Academy

FIFA NATIONALITY: Mexico/USA







