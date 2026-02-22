D.C. United Win, 1-0, against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United opened the season with a strong 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union, taking the lead in the 23rd minute when Tai Baribo finished a fast break with a right-footed shot after an assist from Peglow. The Black-and-Red stayed organized defensively, limited Philadelphia's best chances, and Sean Johnson came up with key saves to preserve the clean sheet. The Union's uphill battle got even tougher when Ezekiel Alladoh was sent off in the 58th minute, giving D.C. a man advantage the rest of the way. Even with late pressure and set pieces from Philadelphia, D.C. United held firm, managed the final minutes professionally, and secured three points with a confident, team-first performance, securing our first win against the Union since August 28th, 2021.

Player Notes

Forward Tai Baribo scored his first goal for the Black-and-Red in the 23rd minute and had three shots in 89 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson made his Black-and-Red debut; Johnson recorded three saves and a clean sheet in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Matti Peltola recorded an 84% passing accuracy and had seven defensive recoveries in 90 minutes played.

Defender Nikola Markovic made his MLS debut coming in as a 90th substitute for midfielder Jackson Hopkins.

#DCvPHI

The Black-and-Red is 10-22-7 against the Philadelphia Union all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United has a 7-8-6 record against the Philadelphia Union at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-0-0 at home this 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 90'), João Peglow, Tai Baribo (Sean Nealis 90' + 3'), Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 70')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Hosei Kijima, Gavin Turner, Caden Clark, Conner Antley, Jared Stroud

Head Coach: René Weiler

Philadelphia Union Lineup: Andre Blake, Japhet Larsen, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield, Jesus Bueno (Agustin Anello 57'), Danley Jean Jacques, Bruno Damiani (Stas Korzeniowski 79), Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 46'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 79'), Ezekiel Alladoh

Unused Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Finn Sundstrom, Geiner Martinez, Jeremy Rafanello, Sal Olivas

Head Coach: Bradley Carnell

--- www.dcunited.com ---







Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.