D.C. United Unveils 2026 Theme Nights
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United unveiled the club's 2026 theme night schedule, featuring a lineup of fan-focused events throughout the season at Audi Field. From giveaways and cultural celebrations to community recognition, the promotional calendar offers something for every member of the Black-and-Red family.
Here's a look at the full 2026 theme night schedule:
Home Opener | Sports Earmuff Giveaway Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia Union | Audi Field | 7:30 PM Kick off the 2026 season with the Black-and-Red. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will take home a D.C. United sports earmuff.
Talon's Birthday | Saturday, Apr. 25 vs. Orlando City SC | Audi Field | 7:30 PM Celebrate the birthday of the Black-and-Red's beloved mascot, Talon! A family-friendly night with special matchday festivities in honor of the big day.
United Night Out presented by Fruitist | Saturday, May 16 vs. St. Louis CITY SC | Audi Field | 7:30 PM D.C. United proudly celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with United Night Out, presented by Fruitist.
WWE Night presented by Coyote | Saturday, Jul. 25 vs. Toronto FC | Audi Field | 7:30 PM It's time to rumble at Audi Field. WWE Night, presented by Coyote, brings the energy of the ring to the pitch for one of the most unique matchday experiences of the season.
Military Appreciation | Saturday, Sep. 12 vs. Atlanta United | Audi Field | 7:30 PM D.C. United honors the service and sacrifice of active-duty military members, veterans, and their families with Military Appreciation Night.
Noche Latina presented by 602 Steamfitters | Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. New York Red Bulls | Audi Field | 7:30 PM A celebration of the rich Latino heritage and culture that has been a part of D.C. United since day one. Noche Latina, presented by 602 Steamfitters, features themed matchday elements honoring the club's Latino community.
Fan Appreciation presented by Audi | Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. New York City FC | Audi Field | 4:00 PM The Black-and-Red close out the home schedule on Decision Day by giving back to the fans who make Audi Field special all season long. Fan Appreciation, presented by Audi, is a thank you to the supporters who stood behind the team through every match.
Tickets for all 2026 home matches and theme nights are available now at www.dcunited.com/tickets.
