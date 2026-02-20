San Jose Earthquakes Sign MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick Jack Jasinski
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Jack Jasinski to a contract for the 2026 season with club options through the 2028-29 season.
"Jack is a promising player," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We are looking forward to seeing him develop in San Jose and believe he has the potential to have a productive career in Major League Soccer."
Jasinski, 22, was selected in the second round (41st overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of Princeton University, where he finished his collegiate career as a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region and unanimous selection for the All-Ivy League First Team. He recorded a game-tying assist in the Earthquakes' Feb. 11 preseason win over the Portland Timbers.
"I'm really excited to sign my first professional contract," said Jasinski. "I'm grateful to the San Jose Earthquakes for their belief in me and thankful for everyone who has helped me get to this point. I'm looking forward to a great season."
As a four-year starter at Princeton, Jasinski tallied 26 goal contributions (4g/22a) in 68 matches (65 starts). In 2025 when the Tigers doubled as regular-season and Ivy League tournament champions, the right back started all 19 games, with his team-leading six assists good for second in the conference as he was a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region and unanimous selection for the All-Ivy League First Team.
In the 2024 campaign, Jasinski started all 18 games and led the Ivy League in assists (9), averaging 0.5 helpers per match to rank 15th in the nation individually. Three of those assists occurred during Princeton's Ivy League Tournament run as they captured their first-ever title in school history. Jasinski would conclude both his junior and sophomore seasons on the All-Ivy League Second Team.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and product of the Philadelphia Union Academy, Jasinski previously played with Philadelphia Union II and as invited to preseason with the Union's MLS First Team in 2022, seeing action in a friendly against FC Cincinnati.
The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, presented by Habbas Law. The club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls at the season opener to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign.
The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are now available to the general public HERE, while tickets to the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available HERE. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.
Jack Jasinski
Pronunciation: juh-ZIN-skee
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195 lbs.
Born: Dec. 4, 2003 (age 22)
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
College: Princeton University
Academy: Philadelphia Union
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign D Jack Jasinski to a contract for the 2026 season with club options through the 2028-29 season.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 19, 2026
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder André Gomes - Columbus Crew SC
- Sporting KC Acquires up to $1 Million in Allocation Money from Toronto FC in Exchange for Forward Daniel Salloi - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick Jack Jasinski - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Acquires Forward Taylor Calheira in Transfer from FC Tulsa - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United Unveils 2026 Theme Nights - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $250K in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- Major League Soccer Kicks off 2026 Season on Apple TV - MLS
- The Team Bringing the Dream to Life: "Built by the People of Miami for the People of Miami" - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Columbia Southern University as Proud Higher Education Partner - Orlando City SC
- FC Dallas Exercises Contract Buyout on Homegrown Paxton Pomykal - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Signs Winger and Right to Dream Graduate Bryan Zamblé - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Signs MLS SuperDraft Selections Will Cleary and Andrew Johnson to First Team Contracts - Charlotte FC
- In a Barrage of Sights and Sounds, FC Cincinnati Open the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with a Solid 4-0 Win - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Renews Longstanding Multilayered Partnership with Baptist Health - Inter Miami CF
- C.S. Cartaginés, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Begin Concacaf Champions Cup with Scoreless Draw - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Crush O&M FC in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Opener - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick Jack Jasinski
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Niko Tsakiris to New Multiyear U22 Initiative Player Contract
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2026 MLS Season
- San Jose ends preseason with perfect 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Second-half comeback marks second win in as many games in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational