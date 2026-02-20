San Jose Earthquakes Sign MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick Jack Jasinski

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Jack Jasinski to a contract for the 2026 season with club options through the 2028-29 season.

"Jack is a promising player," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We are looking forward to seeing him develop in San Jose and believe he has the potential to have a productive career in Major League Soccer."

Jasinski, 22, was selected in the second round (41st overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of Princeton University, where he finished his collegiate career as a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region and unanimous selection for the All-Ivy League First Team. He recorded a game-tying assist in the Earthquakes' Feb. 11 preseason win over the Portland Timbers.

"I'm really excited to sign my first professional contract," said Jasinski. "I'm grateful to the San Jose Earthquakes for their belief in me and thankful for everyone who has helped me get to this point. I'm looking forward to a great season."

As a four-year starter at Princeton, Jasinski tallied 26 goal contributions (4g/22a) in 68 matches (65 starts). In 2025 when the Tigers doubled as regular-season and Ivy League tournament champions, the right back started all 19 games, with his team-leading six assists good for second in the conference as he was a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Region and unanimous selection for the All-Ivy League First Team.

In the 2024 campaign, Jasinski started all 18 games and led the Ivy League in assists (9), averaging 0.5 helpers per match to rank 15th in the nation individually. Three of those assists occurred during Princeton's Ivy League Tournament run as they captured their first-ever title in school history. Jasinski would conclude both his junior and sophomore seasons on the All-Ivy League Second Team.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and product of the Philadelphia Union Academy, Jasinski previously played with Philadelphia Union II and as invited to preseason with the Union's MLS First Team in 2022, seeing action in a friendly against FC Cincinnati.

The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, presented by Habbas Law. The club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls at the season opener to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are now available to the general public HERE, while tickets to the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available HERE. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.

Jack Jasinski

Pronunciation: juh-ZIN-skee

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195 lbs.

Born: Dec. 4, 2003 (age 22)

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

College: Princeton University

Academy: Philadelphia Union

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign D Jack Jasinski to a contract for the 2026 season with club options through the 2028-29 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.