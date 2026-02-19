C.S. Cartaginés, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Begin Concacaf Champions Cup with Scoreless Draw

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARTAGO, CR - Vancouver Whitecaps FC kicked off their hunt for Concacaf Champions Cup glory with a scoreless draw with C.S. Cartaginés in the first leg of Round One at the Estadio Fello Meza. It was the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

The Blue and White had an impressive advantage in possession, shots on target, and corner kicks. During an imperious first half performance, winger Emmanuel Sabbi came closest to scoring. His breathtaking bicycle kick was cleared off the Cartaginés goal line.

Whitecaps FC head coach and 2025 MLS Coach of the Year finalist Jesper Sørensen began his second season at the helm. The Dane made three changes to his starters from the last time the 'Caps played an official match - the 2025 MLS Cup final.

Tate Johnson drew in at left back, which also moved Mathías Laborda to left centre back. Jeevan Badwal stepped in as an attacking midfielder, while Kenji Cabrera came in at left wing.

Early on, Sebastian Berhalter's adventurous 35-yard crack on target forced Cartaginés goalkeeper Kevin Briceño to punch the ball out of danger.

The Blue and White followed up in open play. In the 10th minute, Cabrera barrelled his way down the left wing. He laid off a one-two passing combo to Badwal, who quickly returned the favour. The final ball looped to the far post, where striker Brian White almost cashed in.

From both corner flags, Berhalter continued where he had left off in 2025. His powerful boots put Briceño on notice.

Off a fourth corner, a Badwal header dipped for a remarkable effort. Sabbi's bicycle kick glanced past Briceño - but not defender Diego Mesen. He alertly nodded the ball off the goal line.

Andrés Cubas then tested Briceño again. The Paraguayan international collected a high Sabbi pass for a screaming volley from the top of the box that stung the Cartaginés 'keeper's palms.

After a scoreless first half, Sabbi gave way to AZ Jackson, on for his Whitecaps FC debut. The 24-year-old is on loan from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

Midway through the second half, Mesen almost went from goal line hero to scoring an own goal. A Blackmon throw-in from the side line glanced off Mesen's head past his 'keeper, but over the crossbar.

In the 79th minute, Oliver Larraz subbed on for Badwal to make his Blue & White debut.

In the end, the 'Caps came away with a clean sheet on the road as they get set to return to BC Place.

Whitecaps FC now return home to begin their MLS regular season versus Real Salt Lake this Saturday, February 21 at 4:30 p.m. PT. They will then have a quick turnaround, hosting the second leg of this Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series against C.S. Cartaginés next Wednesday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT at BC Place.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Bryan Lopez

Attendance: 3,733

Scoring Summary

None

Cautions

54' - CSC - Cristopher Núñez

60' - CSC - Douglas López

62' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

63' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

89' - VAN - Oliver Larraz

Statistics

Possession: CSC 25% - VAN 75%

Shots: CSC 4 - VAN 12

Shots on Goal: CSC 0 - VAN 3

Saves: CSC 3 - VAN 0

Fouls: CSC 11 - VAN 11

Offsides: CSC 1 - VAN 0

Corners: CSC 1 - VAN 10

C.S. Cartaginés

1.Kevin Briceño; 18.Carlos Barahona, 20.Diego Mesen, 8.Douglas López (26.Bernald Alfaro 81'), 3.Fernán Faerrón; 19.Diego Gonzalez (6.Claudio Montero HT), 15.Luis Flores Cordero, 10.Cristopher Núñez (28.Enzo Fernández 85'); 24.Suhander Zúñiga, 13. J.C. Gaete (5.Marcelo Pereira 66'), 21.Ricardo Márquez (9.Johan Venegas 65')

Substitutes not used

33.Christopher Moya, 34.Darién Hidalgo, 2.Randal Cordero, 16.Geancarlo Castro, 22.Dariel Castrillo, 31.José Mora, 36.Emmanuel Brenes

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Thomas Müller 66'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (22.AZ Jackson HT), 59.Jeevan Badwal (8.Oliver Larraz 79'), 17.Kenji Cabrera (26.J.C. Ngando 85'); 24.Brian White (19.Rayan Elloumi 79')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 6.Ralph Priso, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov, 41.Nikola Djordjevic, 97.Liam Mackenzie







