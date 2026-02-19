Inter Miami CF Renews Longstanding Multilayered Partnership with Baptist Health

MIAMI, FL. - Inter Miami CF announced today that the Club has reached a new multi-year partnership with Baptist Health, one of the Club's Founding Partners, extending the partnership which began in 2020. Six years later, Baptist Health now becomes a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park. 

Baptist Health will continue to serve as the Official Medical Team and Hospital System for the Inter Miami CF First Team, Inter Miami CF II and the Inter Miami CF Academy.  Additionally, Baptist Health will continue their support of youth sports in the community by remaining the Presenting Partner of the Inter Miami CF Academy, highlighted by front jersey branding on kits for all age groups.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Baptist Health, a first-class organization that has been an integral part of our Club since the beginning," said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations. "Their early belief in our vision and continued growth alongside us at every stage serve as a powerful testament to the strength and longevity of our relationship. Together, we have built a foundation rooted in trust, shared values, and a long-term commitment to serving our community."

Baptist Health provides expert medical care for Inter Miami CF through a team of distinguished physicians, including  Harlan Selesnick, M.D., who serves as medical director for the Club and primary team physician. Additional primary team physicians include Luis Rodriguez, M.D. and  Fernando Moya, M.D.

Within the Miami Freedom Park district, fans will enjoy the Baptist Health Sports Fields and the Baptist Health Family Fan Zone on Inter Miami CF matchdays, creating dynamic spaces for play, connection, and community engagement. Baptist Health and Inter Miami CF will host a variety of events designed to promote healthy living and community connection. The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to making a meaningful impact in South Florida and reinforces Baptist Health as a leader in healthcare.

"Baptist Health is committed to providing exceptional health care and serving our community, especially in partnership with organizations, such as Inter Miami CF, that share our values," said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. "We are proud to provide world-class sports medicine and orthopedic care for the Inter Miami CF players and organization. Miami and all of South Florida are excited for the opening of the  new stadium, and we look forward to continuing this partnership which allows us to connect with fans and families, bringing health initiatives directly to the community."

As Inter Miami moves to Miami Freedom Park in April, Baptist Health will continue to be the presenting partner of Inter Miami's Baptist Health Community Field in Fort Lauderdale adjacent to Inter Miami CF Stadium, providing recreational access to local athletes. Baptist Health and Inter Miami CF also look forward to expanding their community impact through local initiatives aimed at bringing health and wellness to the forefront of community care. With a shared commitment to creating positive change, some of the initiatives Inter Miami and Baptist Health are proud to have executed include celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week, having First Team players visit Baptist Health patients receiving treatment, and hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Baptist in the month of November at an Inter Miami CF home match.







