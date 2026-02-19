Inter Miami CF Renews Longstanding Multilayered Partnership with Baptist Health
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI, FL. - Inter Miami CF announced today that the Club has reached a new multi-year partnership with Baptist Health, one of the Club's Founding Partners, extending the partnership which began in 2020. Six years later, Baptist Health now becomes a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park.
Baptist Health will continue to serve as the Official Medical Team and Hospital System for the Inter Miami CF First Team, Inter Miami CF II and the Inter Miami CF Academy. Additionally, Baptist Health will continue their support of youth sports in the community by remaining the Presenting Partner of the Inter Miami CF Academy, highlighted by front jersey branding on kits for all age groups.
"We are proud to continue our partnership with Baptist Health, a first-class organization that has been an integral part of our Club since the beginning," said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations. "Their early belief in our vision and continued growth alongside us at every stage serve as a powerful testament to the strength and longevity of our relationship. Together, we have built a foundation rooted in trust, shared values, and a long-term commitment to serving our community."
Baptist Health provides expert medical care for Inter Miami CF through a team of distinguished physicians, including Harlan Selesnick, M.D., who serves as medical director for the Club and primary team physician. Additional primary team physicians include Luis Rodriguez, M.D. and Fernando Moya, M.D.
Within the Miami Freedom Park district, fans will enjoy the Baptist Health Sports Fields and the Baptist Health Family Fan Zone on Inter Miami CF matchdays, creating dynamic spaces for play, connection, and community engagement. Baptist Health and Inter Miami CF will host a variety of events designed to promote healthy living and community connection. The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to making a meaningful impact in South Florida and reinforces Baptist Health as a leader in healthcare.
"Baptist Health is committed to providing exceptional health care and serving our community, especially in partnership with organizations, such as Inter Miami CF, that share our values," said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. "We are proud to provide world-class sports medicine and orthopedic care for the Inter Miami CF players and organization. Miami and all of South Florida are excited for the opening of the new stadium, and we look forward to continuing this partnership which allows us to connect with fans and families, bringing health initiatives directly to the community."
As Inter Miami moves to Miami Freedom Park in April, Baptist Health will continue to be the presenting partner of Inter Miami's Baptist Health Community Field in Fort Lauderdale adjacent to Inter Miami CF Stadium, providing recreational access to local athletes. Baptist Health and Inter Miami CF also look forward to expanding their community impact through local initiatives aimed at bringing health and wellness to the forefront of community care. With a shared commitment to creating positive change, some of the initiatives Inter Miami and Baptist Health are proud to have executed include celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week, having First Team players visit Baptist Health patients receiving treatment, and hosting Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Baptist in the month of November at an Inter Miami CF home match.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 19, 2026
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder André Gomes - Columbus Crew SC
- Sporting KC Acquires up to $1 Million in Allocation Money from Toronto FC in Exchange for Forward Daniel Salloi - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign MLS SuperDraft Second-Round Pick Jack Jasinski - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Acquires Forward Taylor Calheira in Transfer from FC Tulsa - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United Unveils 2026 Theme Nights - D.C. United
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $250K in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution
- Major League Soccer Kicks off 2026 Season on Apple TV - MLS
- The Team Bringing the Dream to Life: "Built by the People of Miami for the People of Miami" - Inter Miami CF
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Columbia Southern University as Proud Higher Education Partner - Orlando City SC
- FC Dallas Exercises Contract Buyout on Homegrown Paxton Pomykal - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Signs Winger and Right to Dream Graduate Bryan Zamblé - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Season Opener - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Signs MLS SuperDraft Selections Will Cleary and Andrew Johnson to First Team Contracts - Charlotte FC
- In a Barrage of Sights and Sounds, FC Cincinnati Open the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with a Solid 4-0 Win - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Renews Longstanding Multilayered Partnership with Baptist Health - Inter Miami CF
- C.S. Cartaginés, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Begin Concacaf Champions Cup with Scoreless Draw - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Crush O&M FC in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Opener - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from New England Revolution
- The Team Bringing the Dream to Life: "Built by the People of Miami for the People of Miami"
- Inter Miami CF Renews Longstanding Multilayered Partnership with Baptist Health
- Single-Match Tickets for Additional 2026 MLS Home Games on Sale Now
- Inter Miami CF Academy Relishes Successful Weekend at 2026 Weston Cup