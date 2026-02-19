St. Louis CITY SC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park

St. Louis CITY SC opens their fourth MLS season this Saturday, February 21 at 1:30 pm CT, hosting Eastern Conference opponents, Charlotte FC at Energizer Park. The match is the first match across the entire league and will mark the first competitive outing for new head coach Yoann Damet. Tickets are available at www.seatgeek.com.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

TV Talent (English): Jessica Charman (play-by-play), Ian Joy (analyst)

TV Talent (Spanish): Nacho Garcia (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Schedule of Events

Fans should arrive early for the CITY Block Party on Lou Fusz Plaza featuring American Authors, Evie, the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge, and special appearances by the Budweiser Clydesdales. Additionally, the Tina Turner Kit debuts on the pitch as part of Black History Month celebrations. Gates open at noon, with 2026 Home Opener Pennants available while supplies last. Matchday highlights include anthem singer Marissa Menedez, Guest Chef Nick Williams, Merch of the Match: 2026 Away Kit, Creative Artist of the Match: Regional Arts Commission, and Match DJ Stazi.

St Louis CITY SC versus Charlotte FC

Saturday will mark the second ever competitive match between St. Louis and Charlotte, after St. Louis opened their stadium hosting Charlotte in the 2023 inaugural campaign. CITY SC defeated The Crown 3-1 with goals Eduard Löwen and Klauss, marking the team's first ever home win in MLS play. St. Louis CITY SC is unbeaten its three MLS season-opening matches.

A Look Back at Last Season

St. Louis CITY SC played their best soccer later in the 2025 season, scoring 20 goals in their last 10 games of the season. Marcel Hartel finished the season with 15 goal contributions, earning eight goal contributions in seven matches in the middle of the season. Twenty-four different St. Louis CITY SC players contributed to at least one goal in the 2025 regular season, the most in MLS last year. Twenty of those players recorded at least one assist, marking the most in the league in 2025. The Crown finished last season in 4th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-13-2 record.

Scouting Charlotte

Charlotte scored 55 goals, posting a 13-3-1 record at home and a 6-1-10 record on the road in 2025. Including playoffs, Charlotte FC lost only one of its final six away matches in 2025, keeping clean sheets in each of the last two. It was the first set of consecutive clean sheets in all competitions in club history. Forwards Wilfried Zaha and Idan Toklomati, and midfielder Pep Biel all scored at least 10 goals for Charlotte FC during the 2025 regular season after having only two players reach double-figures in goals in the club's first three MLS seasons (K. Swiderski in 2022 & 2023, P. Agyemang in 2024).







