Sporting KC Acquires up to $1 Million in Allocation Money from Toronto FC in Exchange for Forward Daniel Salloi

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City has acquired up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for forward Daniel Salloi, the club announced today. Sporting will receive $300,000 in GAM and an additional $700,000 in GAM if certain performance-based incentives are achieved. Sporting retains a sell-on percentage should Salloi be transferred to another club.

"Daniel has been a key contributor to Sporting Kansas City over the last decade and we want to take this opportunity to thank him for all he has done for our club on and off the field," Sporting Kansas City President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "This move provides us with additional flexibility which will help as we continue to build our roster, while also giving Daniel the opportunity to continue his career in MLS as he entered the final year of his contract. It is always difficult to part ways with players who have given so much to a club but we felt this was the right decision for all involved and we wish Daniel nothing but the best in Toronto."

"I came to Kansas City more than 11 years ago from Hungary with the dream of playing professional soccer here and this club made that a reality," Salloi said. "To the owners, my coaches, teammates, staff, fans, friends, and family - thank you for everything. This club and city is so special and I have made memories here that will stay with me for a lifetime: we won the U.S. Open Cup, I became an MLS All-Star and a national team player, while playing in my favorite stadium in front of the best fans.

"I made friends that have become more like family, met the love of my life, started a local business with some former teammates. For those reasons and many others, this city will always be home. I am so grateful to Kansas City for growing me into the player and man I am today. I am a proud Sporting Kansas City Homegrown player and that will never change."

Salloi, 29, signed with Sporting KC as a Homegrown Player in 2016 and went on to tally 67 goals and 47 assists in 287 appearances across all competitions for the club. Salloi departs Sporting as the second top scorer in the team's history (67) - tied with Dom Dwyer and Johnny Russell - and ranks fourth in goal contributions (114), while his 17 game-winning goals in the regular season are the most in club history.

The Hungarian helped Sporting win the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - scoring the game-winner in the final - and was named an MLS All-Star and MVP finalist in 2021.

On the international stage, Salloi earned four caps for the Hungarian National Team after making his debut in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against England in September 2021.

Sallói initially moved to the United States in 2014 as an AFS exchange student and attended Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas while playing for the SKC Academy.

Sporting is set to begin the 2026 MLS season this Saturday, Feb. 21 with a trip to take on the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT. The team will then return to KC for the club's home opener against the Columbus Crew at Sporting Park on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

