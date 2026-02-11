Sporting KC Unveils New 18th & Vine Secondary Jersey

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City unveiled the club's new secondary jersey today with the launch of the 18th & Vine kit inspired by Kansas City's historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, which is home to the American Jazz Museum.

The distinctly KC design honors a cultural legacy that continues to illuminate the city's identity today and celebrates the history, heritage and sound of jazz music in Kansas City. The jersey features neon-inspired script, rhythmic patterns and bright, glowing accents that draw from the vibrant signage that lights up the neighborhood. Sheet music from the iconic song "Kansas City (Here I Come)" by Wilbert Harrison, a timeless anthem that has carried the city's name across generations, is showcased inside the collar.

Sporting Kansas City's kit release is highlighted by a 45-second video with a voiceover from Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the 18th & Vine District. The kit launch also included a pop-up concert with UMKC jazz students performing on the KC Streetcar, surprising riders at 31 stops on their morning commute ahead of Sporting Kansas City's 31st season.

The 18th & Vine kit sets the tone for a new chapter for the club, signaling an expressive era that celebrates creativity and community with bold style and civic connection at the intersection of sport, culture and entertainment. The new secondary jersey will debut at the club's home opener on Feb. 28 at Sporting Park and will be worn throughout the next three seasons through the 2027-28 campaign.

Fans can purchase the new kit in men's, women's and youth sizes with jersey customization by ordering online at SportingStyle.com for pick up at Sporting Park or by ordering online at MLSstore.com for home delivery with shipping worldwide. The Sporting Style store located in the Budweiser Brew House at Sporting Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday and offers a full collection of Sporting apparel and accessories for shoppers gearing up for the start of the 2026 season.

Major League Soccer's exclusive supplier, adidas has provided the club's uniforms since the inaugural season in 1996 and the Three Stripes run along the shoulders in addition to the adidas logo on the chest and the Climacool symbol near the hem.

Compass Minerals was introduced as Sporting's official jersey front partner in 2022 and the company's logo is prominently displayed on the front of Sporting Kansas City's primary and secondary kits through a First Team partnership as the club's official plant nutrition and salt provider.

Debuting this year, the new Saint Luke's logo will be proudly worn as a patch on the right sleeve of Sporting KC's primary and secondary jerseys on gamedays. The Major League Soccer crest and Apple TV logo adorn the left sleeves of all team uniforms.

Led by new head coach Raphael Wicky, Sporting Kansas City will kick off the team's 2026 season on the road at the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 21 before returning home for the club's highly anticipated home opener against the Columbus Crew on Feb. 28 at Sporting Park. Season tickets - including the Sporting U Pass for college students and Kids Chant Free option for families - are available and feature exclusive benefits, including an Apple TV subscription and complimentary away match tickets. Sporting KC has also launched the Blue Hell Pack, Half Season Pack and Flex Pack along with single-game tickets for the team's first seven home games of the year.







