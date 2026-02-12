FC Cincinnati Conclude Preseason Slate in 3-2 Loss against Orlando City SC

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

TAMPA, Fla. - FC Cincinnati concluded the 2026 preseason slate on Wednesday in a 3-2 loss against Orlando City SC at Waters Sportsplex in Tampa.

Evander opened the scoring in the 21st minute, burying his first goal of the preseason off an assist from Kevin Denkey. Tom Barlow bookended the scoring in the 77th minute after Orlando scored three goals in five minutes in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

FC Cincinnati now shift focus to the club's 2026 opener in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, First Leg against O&M FC of the Dominican Republic next Wednesday, February 18. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET from Estadio Cibao FC in Santiago de los Caballero.

The Orange and Blue open the 2026 MLS Regular Season at TQL Stadium on Saturday, February 21 against Atlanta United FC (4:45 pm ET | FCCincinnati.com/Tickets).

First Half XI: Tom Barlow, Pavel Bucha, Roman Celentano, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Gilberto Flores, Samuel Gidi, Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson, Kyle Smith

Substitutions:

60'

IN: Giovanni Marioni

OUT: Kyle Smith

75'

IN: Ademar Chávez, Will Kuisel

OUT: Ender Echenique, Teenage Hadebe

81'

IN: Stefan Chirila

OUT: Tom Barlow

2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:45 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)

