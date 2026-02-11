Champions Tour Update

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today an update to the Champions Tour, with the final match of the 2026 tour being postponed until February 26.

The Club, in collaboration with the event promoter and the government of Puerto Rico, believe shifting the match will allow for the best experience for fans in Puerto Rico. The match will remain at 7 p.m. ET (8 p.m. Local) at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón, Puerto Rico and the opponent also remains Independiente del Valle.

"Unfortunately, I felt some muscle tightness in the last match, but we were really looking forward to seeing you, so together with the club we worked on finding an alternative date to be able to travel and play in Puerto Rico," said Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi. "We know the excitement and the desire you have to watch an Inter Miami match, and it will be very special to make it happen soon."

Tickets for the match will remain valid for the new date. If ticket holders are unable to attend the match on the new date, ticket holders will be able to request a refund through https://www.ticketera.com/contactanos.

Tomorrow's Inter Miami CF Foundation International Youth Clinic is still taking place as scheduled and the Inter Miami CF Academy coaches have already arrived in Puerto Rico for this momentous occasion and are excited to provide 40 underprivileged children with a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Open Training originally set for tomorrow, is also being rescheduled and will now take place on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Tickets for this event will remain valid. If ticket holders are unable to attend the new date, ticket holders will be able to request a refund through https://www.ticketera.com/contactanos.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.