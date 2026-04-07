Ways to Support the Inter Miami CF Foundation at Nu Stadium

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







With the historic opening of Nu Stadium this past weekend, now is your chance to learn how you can support the Inter Miami CF Foundation the next time you visit our new home!

As a community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Inter Miami CF Foundation uses fútbol as a catalyst for positive change and measurable impact for youth. The Inter Miami CF Foundation focuses its efforts on education and empowerment for kids and young adults in underserved communities because at Inter Miami, we believe that every child has the Freedom to Dream.

Let's take a look at how you can support the efforts of the Inter Miami CF Foundation the next time you visit Nu Stadium!

50/50 Raffle

Inter Miami CF offers multiple ways for fans to support the Foundation throughout the season. The 50/50 Raffle, available at all matches, gives fans the chance to win 50% of the total jackpot, while the remaining proceeds benefit the Foundation, with select games featuring special prizes such as a team-signed MLS Cup championship jersey. Fans can participate in the 50/50 raffle by following the link HERE.

Scoreboard Shoutouts

Fans can also participate through Scoreboard Shoutouts, where personalized celebratory messages can be displayed on the stadium scoreboard for $100, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Foundation.

Round for Good

Additionally, the Round For Good initiative allows supporters to round up their purchases at retail and concession stands during matches. For those looking to contribute year-round, a dedicated annual donation link supports the Foundation's international efforts: intermiamicf.com/community/foundation.

Inter Miami CF License Plates

Fans can also show their support beyond matchday with an official Inter Miami CF license plate, with the $25 annual fee directly benefiting the Foundation. Visit the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website today to find the nearest tax collector's office or tag agency.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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