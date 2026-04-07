Chicago Fire FC Announces 2026 Summer Concert Series Presented by Café Bustelo©

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC is inviting fans back to Soldier Field for its Summer Concert Series presented by Café Bustelo, which will feature hip-hop artist Lupe Fiasco and DJ duo Two Friends during an iconic summer for the global game.

The concerts will take place following two marquee matches that bookend the FIFA World Cup 2026. On Saturday, May 23, Grammy Award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco will headline a concert following the Fire's match against Toronto FC, marking the Club's final match before the league pauses for the World Cup. On Wednesday, July 16, viral electronic music sensation Two Friends will perform following a special "Homecoming Night" as the Men in Red host 2025 Western Conference champion Vancouver Whitecaps - just days before the World Cup Final.

"Our Summer Concert Series brings fans together at the intersection of soccer, music and culture," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC. "This year's lineup builds on the momentum of our previous concert events and reinforces our commitment to delivering unforgettable matchday experiences that expand beyond the pitch."

This year's Summer Concert Series follows the Club's previous post-match concerts, including last season's performances from singer-songwriter DannyLux and Chicago native hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper.

"Chicago is home, so performing at Soldier Field means a lot," said Lupe Fiasco, hip-hop artist and Chicago native known for his sharp lyricism and socially conscious storytelling. "Happy to be part of the Summer Concert Series with Chicago Fire FC."

"There's nothing like playing for a crowd in Chicago," said Two Friends, the electronic music DJ duo behind the viral Big Bootie Mix series. "The Fire's Summer Concert Series is the perfect crossover of sports, music and community, and we can't wait to keep the energy going after the final whistle. It's going to be next level."

Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration

This season's concert lineup surrounds an exciting summer for soccer in the U.S., as the Fire take a six-week break in the MLS schedule for international soccer competitions. During that period, Chicago Fire FC will host the Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration - the premier soccer fan zone and viewing experience this summer - at Recess in the West Loop. From the opening match of the world's largest sporting event through the final whistle, the Fire will transform the popular venue into the city's ultimate soccer destination for the entire duration of the tournament, featuring can't-miss elements such as:

Live viewings of all matches, from the opening game on June 11 to the final on July 19

Fan-focused events and entertainment

Guest appearances from Chicago Fire FC players, coaching staff and personalities

Limited-edition merchandise

Indoor and outdoorpatio access

Sponsor activations,immersive experiences and giveaways

Food and drink specials curated for both local and global tastes

Fans can secure tickets to the 2026 Summer Concert Series presented by Café Bustelo by visiting HERE for Lupe Fiasco and HERE for Two Friends.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.