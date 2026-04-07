Colorado Rapids to Reimagine Club Identity, Informed by Fan Insight

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids confirmed today the club will reimagine the Rapids brand and visual identity, led by the results of the first phase of the One Club, One Legacy fan feedback initiative.

Alongside external research partners, the Rapids engaged nearly 5,000 individuals spanning diverse generations, backgrounds and relationships with the club to inform the brand reimagination process. Through a combination of surveys and in-person interviews and focus groups, the club found a resounding alignment amongst fans around a refined brand direction - one that deepens the meaning and identity of "Rapids," while recognizing and building upon more than 30 years of history.

What does this mean?

Clarifying the purpose and meaning of Rapids - who we are (Brand Identity)

Reimagine and modernize the current crest, secondary marks, colors and imagery to improve focus, consistency, and impact across all platforms - what we look like (Visual Identity)

"When we introduced this project back in December, we stressed our path forward would be guided by fan feedback, and the engagement we've received over the past four months has been remarkable," said Rapids Chief Business Officer Haley Durmer. "As we take the next steps in evolving our visual identity and refining who we are and what we stand for, we want to be crystal clear: we heard you. The earned honors of this club and its meaningful historical elements will not be abandoned as we look to forge a new path for our future alongside our community. The Burgundy Boys will stay the Burgundy Boys."

More specifically, the data stated:

90% of fans identify with the name "Colorado Rapids"

55% are open to updating the crest (+30% above average across sports fans, per Journal of Sport Management, 2012).

The majority of fans see Burgundy as a core part of the club's identity

A clear preference to reimagine, not reinvent, the essence of who we are

Strong support for developing a more modern and expansive visual identity

An expectation that new visual marks should be paired with continued enhancements to the fan and matchday experience

For a detailed breakdown of the data, and respondent demographics, see here: coloradorapids.com/ocol

What's Next:

Over the coming months, the Rapids will continue to work alongside Name & Number, having brought on ModestWorks, a strategic design studio specializing in the development of memorable brands, to lead the design process. Fans will continue to play a meaningful role in the next phase through potential feedback sessions, focus groups, supporters' touchpoints and club stakeholder reviews.

Additionally, the club remains focused on improving the overall fan experience, with a particular emphasis on the Rapids matchday environment. Following the implementation of a new food and beverage program featuring local, Denver-based restaurants, stadium artwork that highlights the history and culture of the Rapids and a more intentionally energetic in-stadium presentation, the club continues to actively seek feedback to further evolve the matchday experience.

Fans interested in participating in the brand identity project or providing feedback on any of these areas, please head to coloradorapids.com/ocol.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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