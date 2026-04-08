Inter Miami CF Academy Enjoys Successful 2026 Easter International Cup Run

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy delivered an impressive showing at the 2026 Easter International Cup in Orlando, Florida, with the Club's U-9 through U-14 teams competing at one of the state's premier youth tournaments.

Facing top-level opposition from Liga MX academies, MLS academies, Boys ECNL, MLS NEXT, USYS, and US Club Soccer programs, Inter Miami's young talents gained valuable experience while producing standout performances across multiple age groups.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-9 - (U-9 Blue Category)

The U-9 side topped their group with an unbeaten record of two wins and one draw. After a thrilling 4-4 draw in the semifinals-ultimately decided in their favor via penalty shootout-they advanced to the final, where they narrowly fell 5-4 to Florida Premier FC.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - (U-10 Blue Category)

The U-10s secured a second-place finish in their group with two wins and one loss, earning a spot in the silver bracket. The team went on to claim the title with a 5-4 semifinal victory followed by a hard-fought 1-0 win in the final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - (U-11 Supergroup)

After recording one win, one draw, and one loss in the group stage, the U-11s advanced to the silver bracket, where their run ended in the semifinals following a penalty shootout.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-12 - (U-12 Supergroup)

The U-12 squad registered two wins and one loss in group play to reach the semifinals. After earning a 1-1 draw and advancing via penalties, they ultimately fell just short in the final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 - (U-13 Supergroup)

The U-13s finished second in their group with two wins and one loss. In the silver bracket, they secured another shootout victory before earning a 4-3 win in the final to lift the title.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 - (U-14 Supergroup)

The U-14s went unbeaten in the group stage with two wins and one draw, then advanced to the final following a 2-0 semifinal victory. They finished as runners-up after a 2-0 result in the championship match.

This exciting experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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